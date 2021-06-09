OliX Pharmaceuticals Signs Agreement with LGC Biosearch Technologies to Accelerate Production of Asymmetric siRNA for the Treatment of Androgenic Alopecia

Under the terms of the agreement, LGC will produce the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for the preclinical and clinical study of OLX104C. The program focuses on a topically administered novel hair loss treatment with the potential for reduced systemic side effects. Earlier this year, OliX announced it had demonstrated efficacy in a preclinical study of OLX104C and plans to initiate clinical trials by 2022.

SEOUL, Republic of Korea and LONDON, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, and LGC, a global leader in the life science tools sector headquartered in London, announced that the companies signed an exclusive contract to scale production of OliX’s OLX104C, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of androgenic alopecia, also known as hair loss.

“We are pleased to expand upon our long-standing relationship with LGC whose deep industry expertise, global presence and strong manufacturing capabilities will enable us to accelerate the production of OLX104C as we prepare to initiate clinical trials for this program,” said Dong Ki Lee, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of OliX Pharmaceuticals. “Despite the global demand for RNA-based API, we are confident our collaboration with LGC will help us advance our dermatology program toward the clinic as quickly as possible.”

Dr. Juergen F.K. Mueller, Commercial Director Nucleic Acid Therapeutics at LGC Axolabs Biosearch, said, “The LGC team is delighted to have been chosen to support the most recent OliX program. LGC’s core purpose is ‘Science for a Safer World’ and we appreciate the prospect of applying our specialist knowledge and capabilities to help OliX progress their own mission.”

About OliX Pharmaceuticals

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating expression of disease-causing genes, based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The Company’s core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered as the most efficient gene silencing technology. Based on asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target locally administrable diseases, such as hypertrophic scar, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and neuropathic pain. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases. For more information, please visit: https://www.olixpharma.com/eng

About LGC

​​​​​LGC is a global leader in the life science tools sector, providing mission critical components to customers across clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical, research & government, food and other applied markets.

LGC provides a comprehensive range of specialty genomic analysis tools, measurement tools and supply chain assurance solutions, underpinned by leading analytical and measurement science capabilities. It holds a number of international roles, including the UK Government Chemist programme and serving as the UK National Measurement Laboratory and Designated Institute for chemical and bio measurement.

LGC's scientific tools and solutions form an essential part of its customers' quality assurance procedures and enable organisations to develop and commercialise new scientific products and advance research. Its 4,000 employees include internationally-recognised scientists who are experts in their field. Headquartered in London, LGC operates out of 19 countries worldwide and is extensively accredited to quality standards such as GMP, GLP, ISO 13485, ISO 17034, ISO 17043, ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001.

LGC was founded in 1842. It has been privately-owned since 1996 and has diversified through internal investment and acquisitions to be an international leader in its chosen markets. LGC is now owned by funds affiliated to Cinven, Astorg and ADIA.

For more information, please visit www.lgcgroup.com

