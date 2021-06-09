 
Saudi Arabia Dry Logistics Market is Driven by Introduction and Adoption of Newer Technologies that will have Strong Influence on Delivery & Service Offerings in the Industry Ken Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
GURUGRAM, India, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Findings

  • During Covid pandemic, cargo was backlogged at KSA's major container ports; travel restrictions led to a shortage of truck drivers to pick up containers and ocean carriers canceled sailings.
  • Saudi customs authority has restricted freight forwarders to only 2 brokers from each company at all ports of entry, which is causing delays in freight clearances.
  • Strong demand is anticipated for full fledged integrated distribution centers including logistics facilities, dry storage; cold storage and supporting retail facilities.
Technological advancements would ensure improved supply chain transparency, enhance supply chain security and lead to improved cost efficiency within logistics framework in Saudi Arabia. Rise of automation and VASs to give a competitive edge is changing the way warehouses operate. In addition, warehousing companies are seeking business support, such as IT solutions and financing from both government as well as non-government sources.

Development of Logistics Infrastructure: Government of KSA is taking initiatives for development of economic zones and logistics centers to accommodate the increasing demand of freight forwarding owning to economic diversification & Vision 2030. KSA government aims to aggressively drive and position 50 islands and 100 miles of Red Sea as a global tourist destination. Expansion of Red Sea corridor in Jeddah, the minerals hub in Yanbu, King Abdullah port and NEOM project are also expected to drive the freight forwarding industry. Saudi Arabian government is investing to improve its port infrastructure that envisages using innovative technological solutions to also automate processes & activities. With the new plans of improvement, the rail network is expected to have connectivity with ports, major transport hubs, warehouses, freight terminals, and distribution centres, which will decrease the transportation time from coast to coast (which currently takes about 10 days, and is expected to decrease to 10-15 hours by rail).

KSA Government opened the retail and wholesale sectors to 100% foreign ownership and has launched a large privatization programme. Competition will intensify due to entrance of global players due to flexible rules and regulations thus, leading to surge in M&A's and further intensifying the competition in the freight forwarding market. The government is also developing Free Zones near KSA airports which are aimed to attract foreign businesses by relaxed licenses & taxation policies, thus increasing more foreign investments in the country.

