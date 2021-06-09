City of Coralville Appoints Marcus Hotels & Resorts as New Managers of Coralville Hotel & Conference Center

Marcus Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS), today announced that it will assume management of The Coralville Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Coralville, Iowa, effective August 18, 2021. Owned by the City of Coralville, this 286-room hotel will be rebranded under the Hyatt Regency brand as the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center as of the same date. Following the brand transition, the property will benefit from a phased renovation focusing on the Edgewater Grille restaurant and all hotel guest rooms.

“We are excited to partner with Marcus Hotels & Resorts for the future of our hotel and conference center. Their experience, innovation, and leadership in hospitality, particularly in the Midwest, will be an asset to the City and to the hotel’s guests. Their focus on individual hotel properties and communities sets them apart,” said Kelly Hayworth, city administrator, City of Coralville.