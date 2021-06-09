City of Coralville Appoints Marcus Hotels & Resorts as New Managers of Coralville Hotel & Conference Center
Marcus Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS), today announced that it will assume management of The Coralville Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Coralville, Iowa, effective August 18, 2021. Owned by the City of Coralville, this 286-room hotel will be rebranded under the Hyatt Regency brand as the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center as of the same date. Following the brand transition, the property will benefit from a phased renovation focusing on the Edgewater Grille restaurant and all hotel guest rooms.
“We are excited to partner with Marcus Hotels & Resorts for the future of our hotel and conference center. Their experience, innovation, and leadership in hospitality, particularly in the Midwest, will be an asset to the City and to the hotel’s guests. Their focus on individual hotel properties and communities sets them apart,” said Kelly Hayworth, city administrator, City of Coralville.
Currently positioned under the Marriott brand, the landmark property is located in the heart of the Iowa River Landing, a 180-acre mixed-use development featuring more than 330,000 square feet of retail, office, residential and entertainment spaces. Situated just three miles from the University of Iowa, which is ranked as one of the best public universities in the country, the property boasts one of the area’s most desired locations for travelers as well as large scale meetings, events, exhibitions and more.
“Marcus Hotels & Resorts is thrilled to grow its footprint into Iowa, assume management of this full-service upper upscale hotel and join the vibrant Coralville and Iowa City communities,” said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “When you look at our hotel portfolio you can see how deep our Big Ten roots run and we are excited to extend those roots into Hawkeye Country and the broader Eastern Iowa region. We are looking forward to the start of a long and productive relationship with the City of Coralville and to working with Hyatt to delight our guests and deliver continued operational excellence for this market leading hotel.”
