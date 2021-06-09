79North Discovers Additional Gold at the Carbonara Gold Zone 20 Kilometres South of the Merian Gold Mine, Suriname

Additional results from new discovery In a recent News Release, May 26, 2021 ( https://79north.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Carbonara-Grid-First-ass ... ) 79North announced the discovery of three new gold occurrences named Brodino, Arrabiata, and Puttanesca which outlined extensive gold mineralization with grades up to 4.52 grams gold per tonne in rock chip samples over a strike length of 1,600 metres, and open along strike. The new gold discovery is in the area of Puttanesca where two rock chip samples contain 0.997 and 2.013 grams gold per tonne. The new gold occurrence is in a large piece of silicified gabbro float found at the base of a steeply sloping hill in the centre of a prominent magnetic anomaly (Exhibit 2).

Host rocks identified

The host rock of the magnetic anomaly was thought to be a northwest-trending magnetite-bearing intrusion and this discovery confirms that the magnetic anomaly is in fact an intrusion that contains quartz veins and massive, secondary, hydrothermal silica replacement with abundant, disseminated, fine-grained pyrite. A sample of a gossanous quartz vein from the float contains 0.997 grams gold per tonne and a sample of massive silicified, gabbro with disseminated, secondary, hydrothermal pyrite contains 2.013 grams gold per tonne.

CEO comments on importance

Jon North, Ph.D., P.Geo., and CEO of the Company, commented “These additional samples from the Puttanesca area add a new dimension to our understanding of the gold zone. The samples are from a large boulder of silicified gabbro and gabbro with quartz veins with abundant, fine-grained, secondary pyrite. The significance of this new discovery is that the prominent northwest-trending magnetic anomaly that is central to, or slightly west of the Brodino, Arrabiata, and Puttanesca gold occurrences is mineralized with gold, and may form a part of the overall mineralized body which is a northwest-trending zone of massive silica replacement and quartz veining, and a parallel, large gabbro intrusion that has been traced for at least 1,600 metres. The effect of this is that we now have “power steering” in planning our initial drill hole layout. We think that Carbonara is another gold deposit in a regional goldfield that includes the nearby Merian Mine of Newmont Corporation (www.Newmont.com) and Rosebel Mine of Iamgold Corporation (www.Iamgold.com). The Carbonara gold zone is now our top priority drilling target to be tested in our upcoming inaugural drilling campaign at Nassau, which will probably have to be expanded from 1,500 to 3,000 metres of diamond drilling to test this large gold zone.”