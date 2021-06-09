 
checkAd

79North Discovers Additional Gold at the Carbonara Gold Zone 20 Kilometres South of the Merian Gold Mine, Suriname

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 16:18  |  79   |   |   

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTCQB: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an additional gold discovery at the Carbonara Grid of the Nassau Gold Project, Suriname (Exhibits 1 and 2).

Additional results from new discovery
In a recent News Release, May 26, 2021 (https://79north.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Carbonara-Grid-First-ass ...) 79North announced the discovery of three new gold occurrences named Brodino, Arrabiata, and Puttanesca which outlined extensive gold mineralization with grades up to 4.52 grams gold per tonne in rock chip samples over a strike length of 1,600 metres, and open along strike. The new gold discovery is in the area of Puttanesca where two rock chip samples contain 0.997 and 2.013 grams gold per tonne. The new gold occurrence is in a large piece of silicified gabbro float found at the base of a steeply sloping hill in the centre of a prominent magnetic anomaly (Exhibit 2).

Host rocks identified
The host rock of the magnetic anomaly was thought to be a northwest-trending magnetite-bearing intrusion and this discovery confirms that the magnetic anomaly is in fact an intrusion that contains quartz veins and massive, secondary, hydrothermal silica replacement with abundant, disseminated, fine-grained pyrite. A sample of a gossanous quartz vein from the float contains 0.997 grams gold per tonne and a sample of massive silicified, gabbro with disseminated, secondary, hydrothermal pyrite contains 2.013 grams gold per tonne.

CEO comments on importance
Jon North, Ph.D., P.Geo., and CEO of the Company, commented “These additional samples from the Puttanesca area add a new dimension to our understanding of the gold zone. The samples are from a large boulder of silicified gabbro and gabbro with quartz veins with abundant, fine-grained, secondary pyrite. The significance of this new discovery is that the prominent northwest-trending magnetic anomaly that is central to, or slightly west of the Brodino, Arrabiata, and Puttanesca gold occurrences is mineralized with gold, and may form a part of the overall mineralized body which is a northwest-trending zone of massive silica replacement and quartz veining, and a parallel, large gabbro intrusion that has been traced for at least 1,600 metres. The effect of this is that we now have “power steering” in planning our initial drill hole layout. We think that Carbonara is another gold deposit in a regional goldfield that includes the nearby Merian Mine of Newmont Corporation (www.Newmont.com) and Rosebel Mine of Iamgold Corporation (www.Iamgold.com). The Carbonara gold zone is now our top priority drilling target to be tested in our upcoming inaugural drilling campaign at Nassau, which will probably have to be expanded from 1,500 to 3,000 metres of diamond drilling to test this large gold zone.”

Seite 1 von 5
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

79North Discovers Additional Gold at the Carbonara Gold Zone 20 Kilometres South of the Merian Gold Mine, Suriname TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTCQB: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an additional gold discovery at the Carbonara Grid of the Nassau Gold Project, Suriname (Exhibits 1 and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02:16 Uhr
Drilling at Red Chris East Ridge Intersects 170 Metres Grading 1.1g/t Gold and 1.1% Copper
09.06.21
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
09.06.21
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its Flagship Kobada Mine
09.06.21
NewAge, Inc. Honored as Winners at the 42nd Annual Telly Awards For Direct-To-Consumer Marketing
09.06.21
Thesis Gold Announces Proposed Overnight Marketed Public Offering to Raise Up to $12,000,000
09.06.21
Marktgeflüster: Viermal am Allzeithoch gescheitert!
09.06.21
Fortitude Gold’s East Camp Douglas Returns 17.92 Meters Of 1.29 G/T Gold Under Lithocap
09.06.21
goldinvest.de: Sitka Gold eröffnet Sommersaison auf dem RC-Goldprojekt im Yukon
09.06.21
Trends bei der Goldpolitik der Zentralbanken
09.06.21
Metallic Minerals: Spannender Explorationssommer im Yukon eingeläutet