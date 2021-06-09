 
checkAd

Tego Cyber Inc. CEO Shannon Wilkinson to be Featured Today on Bloomberg Radio

Autor: Accesswire
09.06.2021, 16:25  |  96   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that Shannon Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that Shannon Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Tego Cyber, will be a guest today, June 9, 2021, on Bloomberg Radio at approximately 10:30 a.m. EST with Paul T. Sweeney and Matt Miller. Mrs. Wilkinson will be discussing the Company's technology and its Tego Threat Intelligence Platform as well as the rise in cyber and ransomware attacks around the country. Bloomberg Markets AM Radio is on weekdays from 10am-12pm EST.

Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller focus on market coverage as Wall Street begins its day, with analysis from Bloomberg Opinion writers, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, and influential newsmakers.

To listen to the interview please go to: https://www.bloombergradio.com/shows/bloomberg-markets-am/

The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information.

The Tego Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform provides context on threats in the customer's environment through its integrated, aggregated real-time threat feed. In today's world, real-time updates in addition to context are crucial as threat vectors are changing constantly.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB, "the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the TTIP will integrate with the widely accepted SPLUNK platform to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the SPLUNK architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the TTIP for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

CONTACT:
Tego Cyber Inc.
8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150
Las Vegas, Nevada 89123
USA
Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)
Tel: 725-726-7840 x 705 (Europe)
Email: info@tegocyber.com

Web: tegocyber.com
Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber
Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

Investor Relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: TGCB@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Tego Cyber Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651108/Tego-Cyber-Inc-CEO-Shannon-Wilkinson ...

Foto: Accesswire



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tego Cyber Inc. CEO Shannon Wilkinson to be Featured Today on Bloomberg Radio LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that Shannon Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Closing on the Macallan and Highlands Lithium Projects in the ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Quebec Precious Metals Cuts 1.83 g/t Au over 58.6 m and 2.15 g/t over 42.2 m Au in Drilling in ...
Phoenix Motorcars Builds Historic Third-Generation Electric Products at CA Facility
Athena Gold Closes CDN $500,000 First Tranche of Private Placement and Applies for Listing on the ...
Pampa Metals Initiates Drone-Flown Aeromagnetic Survey at its Block 3 Copper Project in Chile And ...
Fortitude Gold’s East Camp Douglas Returns 17.92 Meters Of 1.29 G/T Gold Under Lithocap
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Director Resignation
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...