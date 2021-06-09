DUBAI, U.A.E, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stereotactic planning software spending analysis market is forecast to expand at 4.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, as per ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in India around 1.9% of people over the age of 60 years are suffering from dementia. Considering the large size of population and rapid demographic changes, the total numbers are expected to reach 6 million by the end of 2040.

Increasing demand for minimally-invasive treatment options has fueled the adoption of stereotactic planning software. With the help of stereotactic planning software, surgeons will be able to perform surgery with reduced trajectory planning time.

COVID-19 pandemic hindered the stereotactic planning software spending market amid implementation of lockdown, limited production, and travel restrictions. Constant mutation in coronavirus is further straining the healthcare facilities severely delaying the treatment procedures for other ailments.

As social distancing was made mandatory, patient footfall in hospitals reduced unless they were availing emergency services in hospitals. These factors led to decline in stereotactic planning software market.

Recovery is on the horizon as pandemic is subsiding and restoration of supply and distribution networks is taking place. This recovery will assist in boosting stereotactic planning software market sales.

"Surge in neurological diseases like Alzheimer and migraine especially in geriatric population creates financial burdened the healthcare system as well as the patients. To prevent the rising prevalence of neurological disorder, the demand for stereotactic planning software analysis will reducet," says the FMI analyst

Key Takeaways

The U.S. is expected to account for about 82% of North America market by the end of 2031. The rapid growth can be attributed to elevated healthcare spending and rising incidences of neurological disorders in the country.

market by the end of 2031. The rapid growth can be attributed to elevated healthcare spending and rising incidences of neurological disorders in the country. Establishment of modern healthcare infrastructure and increasing government investment in medical sector will accelerate the market growth in the U.K. The demand in the country is anticipated to increase at 4% CAGR throughout the assessment period.

China is expected to dominate the East Asia region and is expected to cover around 65% overall stereotactic planning software in the region. Increase in stroke related deaths in China will drive the market growth.

is expected to dominate the region and is expected to cover around 65% overall stereotactic planning software in the region. Increase in stroke related deaths in will drive the market growth. Rising cases of dementia and epilepsy in India along with increasing government initiatives to develop healthcare infrastructure will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

along with increasing government initiatives to develop healthcare infrastructure will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Integrated stereotactic planning solution localization tools are attached with the patient's medical record for smoother and efficient workflows. Integrated stereotactic planning solutions are forecast to remain highly sought after for end-users since they efficiently reduce accommodation space and are easy to use.

