Saudi's Vision 2030 & National Transformation Program (NTP): The Government of Saudi Arabia seeks to expand the private sector's role in providing healthcare services under Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program. Vision 2030 & National Transformation Program (NTP) include plans to expand the privatization of government services, incorporate health IT and digital records, double the number of qualified Saudi nurses by 2020, and increase the number of licensed medical facilities from 40 to 100 by 2020. The Kingdom is focusing on developing new sources of competitiveness to meet its goal of substituting imports in critical segments to avoid potential shortages. It aims to increase the local cluster value add while also transitioning into more complex products with the objective of becoming a leading manufacturer and innovator in the MENA region.

Infrastructure and Technological advancements in transportation and warehousing segments: Government of KSA is taking initiatives for development of economic zones and logistics centers to accommodate the increasing demand of freight forwarding owning to economic diversification & Vision 2030. KSA government aims to aggressively drive and position 50 islands and 100 miles of Red Sea as a global tourist destination. Expansion of Red Sea corridor in Jeddah, the minerals hub in Yanbu, King Abdullah port and NEOM project are also expected to drive the freight forwarding industry.

Government Investment: Saudi Arabian government is investing to improve its port infrastructure that envisages using innovative technological solutions to also automate processes & activities. Companies have started adopting technologies such as WMS, RFID and others to have an edge over other players in the logistics industry.

The report titled "Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Outlook to 2025: Driven by rising demand for a variety of drugs as a result of increasing cases of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases" by Ken Research suggested that the pharma logistics market is further expected to grow in the near future as pharma companies have started manufacturing or assembling the pharma products within the country. The rising demand for a variety of drugs as a result of increasing cases of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases is also a crucial factor that will drive the market growth. Pharma Sales is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR till 2025, signaling increasing pharmaceutical imports and production. The government is also diverting the funds towards creating a robust healthcare infrastructure by building new hospitals which would further lead to an increase in the demand for the logistics services. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 10.2% in terms of revenue during the forecast period of 2019-2025F.