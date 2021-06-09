Wayside Technology Group Announces the Appointment of Andrew ("Drew") Clark as Chief Financial Officer

"Drew brings an excellent track record of driving results, as a leader in both publicly traded and privately held companies and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team," said CEO Dale Foster. Throughout his career Drew has played a pivotal role as a finance and operating executive most recently serving as the Chief Operating Officer of Medisolv, Inc. where he led all business operations, including finance, while supporting the strategic vision of the company. In addition, Drew will add significant value to Wayside based on his prior experience as a member of the Board of public companies such as SafeNet, Inc. and Howard Bancorp.

EATONTOWN, N.J., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), a value-added IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions for emerging technology vendors, today announced the appointment of Drew Clark as Chief Financial Officer effective June 7th.

Dale Foster further stated, "With Drew's appointment and addition to our management team, we have a strong foundation in place to continue the execution of our strategy to be the premier distributor for emerging data center and cloud-based brands."

"I'm excited to step into the CFO role at Wayside to help the company continue executing its strategic plan, accelerate growth and deliver value to shareholders," said Mr. Clark. "I look forward to working with the entire Climb team to build on the company's recent positive momentum."

Mr. Clark replaces Michael Vesey, who stepped down after 4 years as Wayside Technology Group's Chief Financial Officer.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is a value-added IT channel and solutions company specializing in emerging technologies. Wayside operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Sigma Software Distribution, Grey Matter, Interwork and TechXtend. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for emerging companies in the Security, Data Management, Cloud, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact

Cody Cree or Jackie Keshner

Gateway Investor Relations

1-949-574-3860

WSTG@gatewayir.com