 
checkAd

DGAP-News Instone Real Estate Group AG: Second virtual general meeting of Instone Real Estate Group AG was successful

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.06.2021, 16:49  |  49   |   |   

DGAP-News: Instone Real Estate Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Second virtual general meeting of Instone Real Estate Group AG was successful

09.06.2021 / 16:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Second virtual general meeting of Instone Real Estate Group AG was successful

  • All resolutions proposed by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board were accepted with a large majority
  • First-time dividend payment of EUR 0.26 per share resolved
  • CEO confirms pioneering role in sustainability and social engagement

Essen, June 9th, 2021: The Annual General Meeting 2021 of Instone Real Estate Group AG ("Instone") was held today, Wednesday, June 9th, 2021, for the second time as a virtual shareholders' meeting due to Corona. Due to the overall successful 2020 financial year despite the pandemic, the Annual General Meeting resolved to distribute a first-time dividend of EUR 0.26 per share. The Annual General Meeting also approved all other proposed resolutions by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board with a large majority.

Kruno Crepulja, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management, emphasized: "Our business model has brilliant growth and profit prospects in the next few years. Thank you, dear shareholders, for your loyalty to our company." In his speech, the CEO had previously affirmed that the residential developer will be stepping up its commitment in the "affordable housing" segment. Instone contributes to solving the social problem of the housing shortage and also ensures a surge in growth in the company. At the same time, Kruno Crepulja once again underpinned Instone's clear commitment to be a pioneer in the industry when it comes to sustainability.

The voting results of the Annual General Meeting on June 9, 2021 are available on the company's website at:

https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/6000/annual-general-meeting.html

About Instone Real Estate (IRE)
About Instone Real Estate (IRE) Instone Real Estate is one of the leading residential developers in Germany and is listed on the SDAX. The company develops attractive residential and multi-family houses as well as publicly subsidized housing, designs modern city quarters and renovates listed properties. The marketing takes place mainly to owner-occupiers, private investors with the intention of renting and institutional investors. In this way, over a million square meters could be realized in 30 years. 417 employees work at nine locations nationwide. As of March 31, 2021, the project portfolio comprised 51 development projects with an expected total sales volume of around EUR 6.1 billion and 13,678 units.

Investor Relations
Instone Real Estate
Burkhard Sawazki
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Tel .: +49 (0) 201 45355-137
Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de

Press contact
Instone Real Estate
Jens Herrmann
Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen
Tel. +49 (0) 201 45355-113
Email: presse@instone.de


09.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 201 453 550
E-mail: Investorrelations@instone.de
Internet: www.instone.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80
WKN: A2NBX8
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1206251

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1206251  09.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206251&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetInstone Real Estate Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Instone Real Estate Group AG: Second virtual general meeting of Instone Real Estate Group AG was successful DGAP-News: Instone Real Estate Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Instone Real Estate Group AG: Second virtual general meeting of Instone Real Estate Group AG was successful 09.06.2021 / 16:49 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG's Portfoliounternehmen peaq schließt eine EUR 2,5 Millionen ...
DGAP-News: Scherzer & Co. AG: Beteiligung an peaq Technology GmbH
DGAP-News: clearvise AG: clearvise AG erzielt deutliches Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum im Geschäftsjahr 2020
Havn Life gibt Einzelhandelspartnerschaft mit Lebensmittelkette 'Choices Markets' bekannt
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG's portfolio company peaq closes EUR 2,5 million investment and announces ...
EQS-News: Rapid Nutrition PLC: Rapid Nutrition Helps Health-Focused Consumers Continue to Flatten the Curve ...
DGAP-News: CEWE: Zwölfte Dividenden-Steigerung in Folge
DGAP-News: Metallic Minerals Corp. beginnt mit über 10.000 m umfassenden Bohrprogramm auf dem Silberprojekt ...
eno energy GmbH: Wirtschaftsstabilisierungsfonds gewährt eno energy ein Stabilisierungspaket in Millionenhöhe
DGAP-Adhoc: AIXTRON erhöht Prognose für Auftragseingänge, Umsatzerlöse und EBIT-Marge / Kundennachfrage ...
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plant Börsengang an Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse für 2021
DGAP-News: Izotropic aktualisiert Zeitplan für klinische Studien und Herstellung der ersten Izoview-Geräte
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
DGAP-News: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Zweite virtuelle Hauptversammlung der Instone Real Estate Group AG erfolgreich verlaufen (deutsch)
09.06.21
DGAP-News: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Zweite virtuelle Hauptversammlung der Instone Real Estate Group AG erfolgreich verlaufen
02.06.21
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Instone Real Estate auf 'Buy'
25.05.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Geplante Übernahme von Deutsche Wohnen treibt Immo-Sektor an
21.05.21
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt Instone Real Estate auf 'Buy'
20.05.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax zurück über 15 300 Punkte
20.05.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 20.05.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
20.05.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Erholungsversuch treibt Dax wieder über 15 200 Punkte
20.05.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Rückenwind für Dax flaut ab
20.05.21
ROUNDUP: Immobilienentwickler Instone startet stark ins Jahr - Aktie legt zu