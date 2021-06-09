DGAP-News: Instone Real Estate Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Instone Real Estate Group AG: Second virtual general meeting of Instone Real Estate Group AG was successful 09.06.2021 / 16:49 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

All resolutions proposed by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board were accepted with a large majority

First-time dividend payment of EUR 0.26 per share resolved

CEO confirms pioneering role in sustainability and social engagement

Essen, June 9th, 2021: The Annual General Meeting 2021 of Instone Real Estate Group AG ("Instone") was held today, Wednesday, June 9th, 2021, for the second time as a virtual shareholders' meeting due to Corona. Due to the overall successful 2020 financial year despite the pandemic, the Annual General Meeting resolved to distribute a first-time dividend of EUR 0.26 per share. The Annual General Meeting also approved all other proposed resolutions by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board with a large majority.

Kruno Crepulja, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management, emphasized: "Our business model has brilliant growth and profit prospects in the next few years. Thank you, dear shareholders, for your loyalty to our company." In his speech, the CEO had previously affirmed that the residential developer will be stepping up its commitment in the "affordable housing" segment. Instone contributes to solving the social problem of the housing shortage and also ensures a surge in growth in the company. At the same time, Kruno Crepulja once again underpinned Instone's clear commitment to be a pioneer in the industry when it comes to sustainability.

The voting results of the Annual General Meeting on June 9, 2021 are available on the company's website at:

https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/6000/annual-general-meeting.html

About Instone Real Estate (IRE)

About Instone Real Estate (IRE) Instone Real Estate is one of the leading residential developers in Germany and is listed on the SDAX. The company develops attractive residential and multi-family houses as well as publicly subsidized housing, designs modern city quarters and renovates listed properties. The marketing takes place mainly to owner-occupiers, private investors with the intention of renting and institutional investors. In this way, over a million square meters could be realized in 30 years. 417 employees work at nine locations nationwide. As of March 31, 2021, the project portfolio comprised 51 development projects with an expected total sales volume of around EUR 6.1 billion and 13,678 units.

Investor Relations

Instone Real Estate

Burkhard Sawazki

Grugaplatz 2-4

45131 Essen

Tel .: +49 (0) 201 45355-137

Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de

Press contact

Instone Real Estate

Jens Herrmann

Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen

Tel. +49 (0) 201 45355-113

Email: presse@instone.de

Language: English Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG Grugaplatz 2-4 45131 Essen Germany Phone: +49 201 453 550 E-mail: Investorrelations@instone.de Internet: www.instone.de ISIN: DE000A2NBX80 WKN: A2NBX8 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

1206251 09.06.2021