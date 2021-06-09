Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change Investment Initiative

The Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp., the nation’s largest generator of carbon-free energy, have selected nine startups to receive funding to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change as part of the company’s Climate Change Investment Initiative (2c2i). Now in its second year, the initiative demonstrates the Exelon Foundation’s commitment to support programs that benefit the environment, particularly those in underserved communities, which are disproportionately impacted by climate change. The 2c2i initiative adds to Exelon Corp.’s continuing goal to create a clean, next-generation energy grid, utilizing the innovative approach of impact investing to mitigate climate change.

The first cohort of the Exelon 2c2i selected startups have been busy this past year, with projects ranging from Amidus Resilience’s distributed solar installation in Washington, D.C., to the pending deployment of Dynamhex’s map-based decarbonization tool in the Baltimore, Md., region to Greenprint Partner’s rain-friendly, green stormwater mitigation project about to break ground at Sankofa Freedom Academy, a K-12 Charter school in Philadelphia. For a full list of the first 2c2i portfolio, please click here.

The second round of selected startups to receive funding include:

Cambium Carbon

Based in Albuquerque, N.M., Cambium Carbon is a circular economy platform for trees in US cities that connects broken local supply chains through tech to create a new, highly desirable, class of wood called Carbon-Smart WoodTM. They are building a two-sided marketplace where customers can access hyper-sustainable wood, and suppliers have a software-enabled connection to large recurring orders.

ClearFlame

With headquarters in Geneva, Ill., ClearFlame’s patented engine technology enables diesel engines to run on decarbonized liquid fuels without sacrificing performance or practicality, driving the fastest path to true emissions reduction in heavy-duty industry.

Climate Robotics

Climate Robotics leverages advanced robotics and artificial intelligence to fight climate change through the development of autonomous, continuous biochar production systems to improve soils and help sequester carbon. Climate Robotics is based in Walnut, Calif.

Compost Crew

Based in Rockville, Md., Compost Crew's organics recycling business offers simple, convenient and affordable food waste collection services at scale. This company integrates its distributed composting technology with its collection routes to build closed loop food recycling networks for any community, municipality or business.