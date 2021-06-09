 
checkAd

Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change Investment Initiative

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 16:58  |  101   |   |   

The Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp., the nation’s largest generator of carbon-free energy, have selected nine startups to receive funding to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change as part of the company’s Climate Change Investment Initiative (2c2i). Now in its second year, the initiative demonstrates the Exelon Foundation’s commitment to support programs that benefit the environment, particularly those in underserved communities, which are disproportionately impacted by climate change. The 2c2i initiative adds to Exelon Corp.’s continuing goal to create a clean, next-generation energy grid, utilizing the innovative approach of impact investing to mitigate climate change.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005644/en/

The first cohort of the Exelon 2c2i selected startups have been busy this past year, with projects ranging from Amidus Resilience’s distributed solar installation in Washington, D.C., to the pending deployment of Dynamhex’s map-based decarbonization tool in the Baltimore, Md., region to Greenprint Partner’s rain-friendly, green stormwater mitigation project about to break ground at Sankofa Freedom Academy, a K-12 Charter school in Philadelphia. For a full list of the first 2c2i portfolio, please click here.

The second round of selected startups to receive funding include:

Cambium Carbon

Based in Albuquerque, N.M., Cambium Carbon is a circular economy platform for trees in US cities that connects broken local supply chains through tech to create a new, highly desirable, class of wood called Carbon-Smart WoodTM. They are building a two-sided marketplace where customers can access hyper-sustainable wood, and suppliers have a software-enabled connection to large recurring orders.

ClearFlame

With headquarters in Geneva, Ill., ClearFlame’s patented engine technology enables diesel engines to run on decarbonized liquid fuels without sacrificing performance or practicality, driving the fastest path to true emissions reduction in heavy-duty industry.

Climate Robotics

Climate Robotics leverages advanced robotics and artificial intelligence to fight climate change through the development of autonomous, continuous biochar production systems to improve soils and help sequester carbon. Climate Robotics is based in Walnut, Calif.

Compost Crew

Based in Rockville, Md., Compost Crew's organics recycling business offers simple, convenient and affordable food waste collection services at scale. This company integrates its distributed composting technology with its collection routes to build closed loop food recycling networks for any community, municipality or business.

Seite 1 von 3
Exelon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change Investment Initiative The Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp., the nation’s largest generator of carbon-free energy, have selected nine startups to receive funding to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change as part of the company’s Climate Change …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
XL Fleet Celebrates Michigan Fleet Electrification Technology Center with Ribbon Cutting Event ...
Leading MSO Columbia Care Revolutionizes Customer Shopping Experience with Launch of ‘Forage,’ ...
Granite REIT Announces Closing of C$316 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.05.21
Exelon Named by DiversityInc. as a Top 50 Company for Diversity