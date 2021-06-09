 
checkAd

Voxtur Executes Letter of Intent to Acquire Benutech

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 16:58  |  60   |   |   

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) (“Voxtur” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) to acquire Benutech, Inc. (“Benutech”), a preeminent source of innovative data solutions and technology applications for real estate professionals (the “Acquisition”). 

“This acquisition is strategically aligned with the Voxtur model of providing user-friendly SaaS tools designed to give real estate finance companies better control of their data,” said Gary Yeoman, CEO of Voxtur. “Benutech’s strong performance as evidenced by historical recurring revenue demonstrates the confidence that clients have in the transformative Benutech platform.”

With one of the largest repositories of real-time property data in the United States, Benutech enables title professionals and real estate agents to access real property data from multiple public and private data sources. Benutech’s primary applications, Title Toolbox and ReboGateway, are intended to not only create efficiencies for clients, but also provide advanced warning of changing market conditions.

“Benutech’s data repository would further expand the depth and breadth of Voxtur’s data store, making it one of the most comprehensive real property data stores in the market and the only validated, customizable repository built on an end-to-end, secure AI-optimized platform,” said Jim Albertelli, President of Voxtur. 

About Voxtur
Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in the real estate finance lifecycle. The Company offers automated workflows and targeted data analytics to simplify property valuation, tax solutions, and settlement services for investors, lenders, government agencies and mortgage servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and unique platforms allow clients to more accurately and efficiently value and manage assets, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States (“US”) and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Cautionary Note:

Completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, any necessary stock exchange or other regulatory approvals. The Acquisition cannot close until the required approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all. Information regarding Benutech is based on management’s current assessment of the Acquisition and are not statements by Benutech. Investors are cautioned that any information released or received with respect to the Acquisition may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Acquisition and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may not be realized. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions which are based on information currently available to management. There is significant risk that forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. A number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements and information should not be regarded as a representation of Voxtur or any other person (including Benutech) that the anticipated results will be achieved and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Voxtur does not assume any obligation to update or revise this information to reflect new events or circumstances except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Gary Yeoman, CEO | gary@voxtur.com | 416-347-7707




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voxtur Executes Letter of Intent to Acquire Benutech TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) (“Voxtur” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) to acquire Benutech, Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board