Zeus Industrial Products to Integrate Catheter-Based Contract Manufacturer CathX Medical

ORANGEBURG, S.C., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (Zeus), the global leader in advanced polymer solutions, announced today that it has finalized an agreement to integrate CathX Medical Inc. (CathX) into its organization. Based in San Jose, California, CathX is a medical device contract manufacturer that offers customers a single source for catheter design engineering services, rapid prototyping, manufacturing, and full or sub-assemblies. CathX leadership will continue to manage the San Jose facility, services, and team members under the global leadership of Zeus President and CEO Steve Peterson.

Zeus' core business has always been and remains component manufacturing across medical and industrial markets. However, the integration with CathX extends the company's capabilities serving medical customers to include contract manufacturing services. As medical device companies and OEMs face increasing pressure to constantly innovate, solve complex problems, and bring solutions to market faster than ever before, Zeus is positioning itself to increase its strategic value for customers significantly. Peterson remarks, "As their trusted supply partner, adding contract design and manufacturing capabilities is a natural progression for Zeus and our customer partnerships. We know this capability will help us better serve our customers' ever-evolving needs."

The integration also provides important advantages for CathX customers. As part of a well-established, global organization, CathX customers will benefit from Zeus' extensive R&D facilities, comprehensive product lines, and high-volume manufacturing capabilities across North America and internationally. "With access to greater resources, we can deepen our customer partnerships by offering increased support, stability, and opportunities," remarks Suresh Sainath, Co-founder and President of CathX Medical. "We are excited to expedite plans to expand our team and San Jose facility so that we can continue to collaborate closely with customers in delivering outstanding innovation and customer successes well into the future."