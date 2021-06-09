 
CenterWell Senior Primary Care to Open Six Senior-Focused Care Centers in Atlanta

CenterWell Senior Primary Care will open six new senior-focused primary care centers in metro Atlanta through 2022, marking the company’s debut in the Atlanta market, giving local seniors access to CenterWell’s personalized, care-team approach to healthcare.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is one of the fastest-growing senior-focused, value-based care providers in the country, delivering care to approximately 57,000 patients in its more than 65 centers, with continuous growth plans. The company opened 15 new centers in the past year, and up to 20 are expected to open this year and into early 2022.

“With Atlanta’s senior population growing rapidly, the introduction of six new CenterWell Senior Primary Care Centers will fill a void for dedicated senior care in this critical market,” said Erica Savage-Jeter, M.D., CenterWell’s Regional Medical Director for Georgia. “Seniors have a range of physical, social and emotional needs, all of which affect their overall health, and our team approach to addressing these needs will be a welcome addition to Atlanta.”

All new CenterWell Senior Primary Care locations in Atlanta will be staffed by board-certified physicians, nurses and behavioral health specialists, and patients will have access to clinical pharmacists and social workers, who have been specially trained to treat the senior population. CenterWell is planning to hire approximately 60 employees overall and all positions offer competitive salaries and benefits.

New centers are scheduled to open between mid-September 2021 and mid-January 2022 in the following locations in metro Atlanta:

Adamsville
 3571 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

Morrow
 1821 Mount Zion Road
Morrow, GA 30260

College Park
 6085 Old National Highway, Suite G
Atlanta, GA 30349

Wesley Chapel
 2389 Wesley Chapel Road
Decatur, GA 30035

Greenbriar
 3030 Headland Drive SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

A sixth location is planned for Stone Mountain, Ga., sometime during the spring of 2022.

The new CenterWell facilities are looking to fill the following positions as soon as possible with qualified candidates. Bilingual Spanish-speaking candidates for operational roles—indicated with an asterisk— are strongly encouraged to apply:

  • Primary Care Physicians
  • Nurse Practitioners
  • Medical Assistant*
  • RN Care Coaches*
  • Certified Coders*
  • Front Office Medical Record Clerks*
  • Referral Coordinators*
  • Training Consultants

To learn more about employment opportunities or to apply for positions, visit https://www.patientfocusedcareers.com.

Wertpapier


CenterWell Senior Primary Care will open six new senior-focused primary care centers in metro Atlanta through 2022, marking the company's debut in the Atlanta market, giving local seniors access to CenterWell's personalized, care-team approach to …

