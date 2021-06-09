 
checkAd

Carlyle Acquires 1E

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 17:01  |  93   |   |   

1E, a leader in Unified eXperience Management (UXM)1, today announced that The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), a global investment firm, has acquired a majority stake in the company. Founder and CEO, Sumir Karayi will retain a significant minority stake and remain CEO of the company. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005647/en/

1E CEO and Founder Sumir Karayi and Fernando Chueca, a Managing Director with Carlyle Europe Technology Partners (CTEP), celebrate Carlyle’s acquisition of 1E (Photo: Business Wire)

1E CEO and Founder Sumir Karayi and Fernando Chueca, a Managing Director with Carlyle Europe Technology Partners (CTEP), celebrate Carlyle’s acquisition of 1E (Photo: Business Wire)

1E’s current senior management team will remain with the company. Cormac Whelan will be appointed as Chairman, as the business embarks on its next phase of growth. Cormac brings with him more than 30 years of leadership experience in the software and IT industries. A portion of the business will continue to be employee-owned with all employees sharing in the company’s future growth.

1E is a leading Unified eXperience Management (UXM) software solutions provider and its technology currently manages over 11 million endpoints. Its Tachyon technology actively improves the digital experience of all employees, providing analytics, sentiment analysis and real-time automation to remediate issues in real-time. Most customers integrate Tachyon into their existing Microsoft and ServiceNow infrastructure in order to deliver an integrated digital employee experience, optimize costs and create IT efficiencies with a tangible return on investment. The company is enabling more than 500 global customers to transform their employee experience and has driven a collective $3 billion in productivity savings.

Leveraging its significant experience in scaling technology companies, Carlyle will support 1E’s international growth plans, including expanding its software enterprise business in the US and the UK, as well as investing in the company’s innovative product suite and go-to-market teams. Equity for the investment comes from Carlyle Europe Technology Partners (CETP) IV, a €1.35 billion fund that invests in small and middle-market technology-focused opportunities in Europe and the US.

Fernando Chueca, a Managing Director in the Carlyle Europe Technology Partners (CETP) advisory team, said: “We were attracted to 1E’s fully integrated digital experience technology, which is differentiated by its advanced remediation and automation capabilities, and are delighted to partner with Sumir as we support the company as it enters its next phase of growth. With strong industry tailwinds, we believe 1E has significant growth opportunities and we look forward to supporting another founder-backed business to scale through investments in product innovation, commercial operations, and international expansion.”

Seite 1 von 3
The Carlyle Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carlyle Acquires 1E 1E, a leader in Unified eXperience Management (UXM)1, today announced that The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), a global investment firm, has acquired a majority stake in the company. Founder and CEO, Sumir Karayi will retain a significant minority stake …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
XL Fleet Celebrates Michigan Fleet Electrification Technology Center with Ribbon Cutting Event ...
Leading MSO Columbia Care Revolutionizes Customer Shopping Experience with Launch of ‘Forage,’ ...
Granite REIT Announces Closing of C$316 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...