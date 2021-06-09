 
Calgon Carbon to Sell Ultraviolet Technologies (UVT) Business to De Nora

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 17:00  |  69   |   |   

Agreement includes Hyde Marine UV ballast water treatment systems and municipal and industrial UV disinfection products

PITTSBURGH, PA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgon Carbon Corporation announced today that it has entered into a definitive Securities and Asset Purchase Agreement with De Nora Water Technologies LLC to sell its Ultraviolet Technologies (UVT) business to De Nora. This agreement, which is expected to close at the end of June 2021, includes the products, brands and assets of Hyde Marine, a world-leader in UV ballast water treatment systems, as well as municipal and industrial disinfection brands such as RAYOX, SENTINEL and C3 SERIES UV.

Media Contact: Amanda Lofty, Amanda.Lofty@Kuraray.com, 724-541-2658

 

About Calgon Carbon

Calgon Carbon, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (TYO: 3405) (Kuraray), is a global leader in the manufacture and/or distribution of innovative coal-, wood- and coconut-based activated carbon products – in granular, powdered, pelletized and cloth form – to meet the most challenging purification demands of customers throughout the world.

Calgon Carbon provides purification solutions for more than 700 distinct applications, including drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a variety of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Calgon Carbon employs approximately 1,400 people and operates 20 manufacturing, reactivation, innovation and equipment fabrication facilities in the U.S., Asia, and in Europe, where Calgon Carbon is known as Chemviron.

Calgon Carbon was acquired by Kuraray in March of 2018.  With complementary products and services, the combined organization will continue to focus on providing the highest quality and most innovative activated carbon and filtration media products, equipment, and services to meet customer needs anywhere in the world. For more information, visit calgoncarbon.com.

About De Nora

De Nora is a global provider of sustainable technologies and a partner of choice for industrial electrochemical processes and water and wastewater treatment solutions since 1923.  Driven by a philosophy of continual improvement, De Nora delivers highly innovative electrodes, electrochemical systems, advanced filtration, and disinfection technologies to solve the most challenging applications for public health, municipal, marine, industrial water/wastewater treatment needs.  Today, De Nora is committed to developing unconventional solutions to address the Energy Transition toward decarbonization, the hydrogen economy, ensuring clean water for all. More than 1,600 people provide the energy and expertise to fuel this exciting journey. https://www.denora.com 

CONTACT: Amanda Lofty
Calgon Carbon Corporation
724-541-2658
amanda.lofty@kuraray.com




