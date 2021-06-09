 
DGAP-Adhoc AIXTRON raises guidance for order intake, revenues and EBIT margin / Customer demand remains at a high level

DGAP-Ad-hoc: AIXTRON SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Incoming Orders
AIXTRON raises guidance for order intake, revenues and EBIT margin / Customer demand remains at a high level

09-Jun-2021 / 17:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AIXTRON raises guidance for order intake, revenues and EBIT margin

Customer demand remains at a high level

Herzogenrath/Germany, June 09, 2021 - AIXTRON SE (FWB: AIXA) raises its full year guidance. The Company, which is one of the world's leading suppliers of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, was recently able to book a number of large orders and also expects strong customer demand for the remainder of the year. This very positive order situation, which exceeds expectations, will lead to an increase in shipments and revenues in fiscal year 2021.

Furthermore, order intake in the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be at a level similar to the one seen in the first quarter of 2021.

As a result, the Executive Board is increasing the guidance for the fiscal year 2021 and expects order intake in a range of EUR 420 million to EUR 460 million (previously: upper end of EUR 340 million to EUR 380 million), revenues of EUR 400 million to EUR 440 million (previously: upper end of EUR 320 million to EUR 360 million), a gross margin of approximately 40% of sales (previously: approximately 40%) and an EBIT margin of 20% to 22% of sales (previously: around 18%).
 

Contact:

Guido Pickert
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +49 (2407) 9030-444
F: +49 (2407) 9030-445
invest@aixtron.com

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please consult our website at http://www.aixtron.com.



Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "continue" and "estimate" and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semi-conductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.

Wertpapier


