 
checkAd

CGI Windows & Doors Awards Four Florida Heroes With $6,000 Each

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 17:42  |  79   |   |   

Hialeah-based CGI Windows & Doors, part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, is recognizing four Florida residents as heroes through its “CGI Heroes: Celebrating Strength” initiative. The statewide initiative, which launched in April and concluded this week, recognizes heroes across Florida who are going above and beyond to help others.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005686/en/

From left to right: Jeff Jackson, CEO and President of PGT Innovations; Debbie LaPinska, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for PGT Innovations; Bob Keller, President of the Southeast Business Unit for PGT Innovations; contest winner Tori Mason; contest winner Drew Rogers; contest winner Bethany Keime; and contest winner Janet Woods (Photo: Business Wire)

From left to right: Jeff Jackson, CEO and President of PGT Innovations; Debbie LaPinska, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for PGT Innovations; Bob Keller, President of the Southeast Business Unit for PGT Innovations; contest winner Tori Mason; contest winner Drew Rogers; contest winner Bethany Keime; and contest winner Janet Woods (Photo: Business Wire)

The nomination campaign resulted in four finalists being recognized and each awarded with a $1,000 cash prize.

Tori Mason, Janet Woods, Bethany Keime, and Drew Rogers were all nominated and selected as finalists for their commitment to assisting others.

Following the initial nomination, a public online voting period was opened to determine a grand prize winner to be awarded with an additional $5,000 cash prize. In light of the overwhelming voting response coupled with the notable contributions to the community made by each finalist, the CGI executive team decided to award each finalist with the additional $5,000 grand prize.

“We were astounded by the stories of our hero finalists and thrilled with the response by their communities to vote for them for the grand prize,” said Bob Keller, President of the Southeast Business Unit for PGT Innovations. “These are four people who are making a tremendous difference in their communities by demonstrating strength and compassion. When our team read their stories and saw the incredible support they each received through the voting, we were compelled to award all four of them with the grand prize. They are bringing hope to others and passionately serving the community. Their actions inspired us, and we hope they inspire others.”

Tori Mason is a school resource officer with the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office in the Destin/Fort Walton Beach region. The law enforcement officer is passionate about helping kids and serving others. Mason is a single mom who dedicates her time to serving on the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, instructs at the Teen Driver Challenge Program, and recently launched a fellowship of Christian Police Officers. Mason is known for going above and beyond to assist students at whichever school she is assigned to and creating safe learning environments and positive interactions between herself and students.

Seite 1 von 3
PGT Innovations Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CGI Windows & Doors Awards Four Florida Heroes With $6,000 Each Hialeah-based CGI Windows & Doors, part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, is recognizing four Florida residents as heroes through its “CGI Heroes: Celebrating Strength” initiative. The statewide initiative, which launched in April and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
XL Fleet Celebrates Michigan Fleet Electrification Technology Center with Ribbon Cutting Event ...
Leading MSO Columbia Care Revolutionizes Customer Shopping Experience with Launch of ‘Forage,’ ...
Granite REIT Announces Closing of C$316 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.05.21
PGT Innovations Adds New Production Facility in Fort Myers
13.05.21
CGI Windows & Doors Rewards Four Florida Heroes and Kicks off Statewide Voting Campaign
13.05.21
PGTI Reports 2021 First Quarter Growth and Raises Fiscal 2021 Guidance