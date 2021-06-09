CGI Windows & Doors Awards Four Florida Heroes With $6,000 Each

Hialeah-based CGI Windows & Doors , part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, is recognizing four Florida residents as heroes through its “CGI Heroes: Celebrating Strength” initiative. The statewide initiative, which launched in April and concluded this week, recognizes heroes across Florida who are going above and beyond to help others.

From left to right: Jeff Jackson, CEO and President of PGT Innovations; Debbie LaPinska, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for PGT Innovations; Bob Keller, President of the Southeast Business Unit for PGT Innovations; contest winner Tori Mason; contest winner Drew Rogers; contest winner Bethany Keime; and contest winner Janet Woods (Photo: Business Wire)

The nomination campaign resulted in four finalists being recognized and each awarded with a $1,000 cash prize.

Tori Mason, Janet Woods, Bethany Keime, and Drew Rogers were all nominated and selected as finalists for their commitment to assisting others.

Following the initial nomination, a public online voting period was opened to determine a grand prize winner to be awarded with an additional $5,000 cash prize. In light of the overwhelming voting response coupled with the notable contributions to the community made by each finalist, the CGI executive team decided to award each finalist with the additional $5,000 grand prize.

“We were astounded by the stories of our hero finalists and thrilled with the response by their communities to vote for them for the grand prize,” said Bob Keller, President of the Southeast Business Unit for PGT Innovations. “These are four people who are making a tremendous difference in their communities by demonstrating strength and compassion. When our team read their stories and saw the incredible support they each received through the voting, we were compelled to award all four of them with the grand prize. They are bringing hope to others and passionately serving the community. Their actions inspired us, and we hope they inspire others.”

Tori Mason is a school resource officer with the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office in the Destin/Fort Walton Beach region. The law enforcement officer is passionate about helping kids and serving others. Mason is a single mom who dedicates her time to serving on the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, instructs at the Teen Driver Challenge Program, and recently launched a fellowship of Christian Police Officers. Mason is known for going above and beyond to assist students at whichever school she is assigned to and creating safe learning environments and positive interactions between herself and students.