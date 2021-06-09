InMed Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2021 BIO Digital Conference

Mr. Adams will provide an overview of InMed’s progress and programs, including the company’s IntegraSyn cannabinoid manufacturing system and Phase 2 clinical development of INM-755 (cannabinol) cream for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The presentation will be available on demand to registered attendees during the conference, starting June 10 th at 9am ET. InMed’s presentation can be accessed from the BIO Digital website at https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital/sessions/800498 .

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a clinical-stage company developing cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates and leading the clinical development of cannabinol (“CBN”), today announced that Eric. A. Adams, President and CEO of InMed, will present at 2021 BIO Digital, the premier biotech conference, which is being held virtually this year from June 10-11 and 14-18, 2021.

Mr. Adams and Bruce Colwill, InMed’s Chief Financial Officer, will also be conducting meetings via the BIO One-on-One Partnering system which opens June 14th. To schedule a meeting, find InMed at https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital/partnering-companies?name=inmed. Information on this event will also be posted on InMed’s event page, which can be found at: www.inmedpharma.com/about/events.

About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol (“CBN”), in diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

