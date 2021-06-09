Ubisoft launches a new employee shareholding operation.

Saint-Mandé, on June 9, 2021

Ubisoft Entertainment S.A. (Euronext Paris: UBI – ISIN code: FR0000054470) announces the launch of a new employee shareholding plan in France and abroad for the employees of the Ubisoft group (hereinafter the « Offer »).

1. OFFEROR





Ubisoft Entertainment S.A. (hereinafter the « Company ») is a French société anonyme with its registered office at 2, rue du Chêne Heleuc, 56910 Carentoir, France. The Company is identified at the Trade and Companies Registry under number 335 186 094 RCS Vannes.

Information regarding the Company is available on its website (www.ubisoft.com) and in particular in the universal registration document available on this website.

2. REASONS OF THE OFFER





This Offer aims at strengthening the employee shareholding in order to associate the employees more closely to the Ubisoft group's development and future performance.

3. FRAMEWORK OF THE OFFER





On February 10, 2021 (the « Launch Board »), the Company's Board of directors approved the launch of the Offer consisting of (i) on the one hand, a share purchase plan reserved for members of the Ubisoft group savings plans in accordance with provisions of Article L. 3332-24 of the French Labour Code (hereinafter the « Reserved Share Transfer »), and (ii) on the other hand, a share capital increase reserved for employees outside of the scope of the group savings plans (hereinafter the « Reserved Capital Increase »), under the terms and conditions described below, and subdelegated to the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) the powers required for the implementation of the Offer.

On April 7, 2021 (the « Structuring Board »), the Company's Board of directors fixed the maximum overall ceiling applicable to the Offer at 1.80% of the share capital of the Company based on the number of outstanding shares at January 31, 2021, i.e. 123,537,441 shares, as available on the date of the Launch Board.

The CEO, acting upon subdelegation of the Board of directors, took the decision on May 18, 2021 to exclude Serbia from the scope of the Offer.

4. TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE OFFER





Beneficiaries





The Offer is reserved to (i) employees of the Ubisoft group within seventeen jurisdictions (Bulgaria, Canada, China, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Philippines, Romania, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States), having at least three months' seniority, continuous or not, between January 1, 2020 and the end of the acquisition/subscription/revocation period of the Offer and to (ii) retired employees of the companies in France who hold assets in the Ubisoft Group Savings Plan (PEG) (hereinafter the « Beneficiaries »).