DTE Energy Announces Closing of DT Midstream’s Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021   

DETROIT, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy Company (“DTE Energy”) (NYSE: DTE) today announced that DT Midstream, Inc. (“DT Midstream”), the new independent, publicly traded company that is expected to be formed through the planned spin-off of DTE Energy’s non-utility natural gas pipeline, storage and gathering business, has closed the previously announced offering (the “Offering”) of $1.1 billion of 4.125% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”) and $1 billion of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes” and, together with the 2029 Notes, the “Notes”).  The Notes were issued by DT Midstream and guaranteed by certain of DT Midstream’s subsidiaries.

DT Midstream intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes for the repayment of intercompany obligations due to DTE Energy and the payment of a dividend to DTE Energy.

The Notes were sold in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States under Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

DT Midstream has filed the Form 10 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the planned spin-off. Completion of the spin-off is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions. Under the separation plan, DTE Energy shareholders will retain their shares of DTE Energy stock and receive a pro-rata dividend of shares of DT Midstream stock. The separation transaction is expected to be tax-free to DTE Energy and its shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

