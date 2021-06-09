 
checkAd

ALSTOM SA Alstom-Bombardier led consortium to supply Tren Maya railway project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 17:46  |  76   |   |   

Alstom-Bombardier led consortium to supply Tren Maya railway project

9 June 2021 – The consortium made up of Alstom Transport Mexico, Bombardier Transportation México, Gami Ingeniería e Instalaciones and Construcciones Urales Procesos Industriales, will supply Mexico’s Tren Maya, a large-scale intercity railway project that is set to transform sustainable mobility in the country. The total value of the contract comes to approximately €1.3 billion (over Mex$31 billion). The portion for Alstom-Bombardier amounts to nearly €1 billion.

The winning bid was announced on May 26th by the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), after its technical committee endorsed the consortium’s operational, technical, and economic proposals. The factors that determined Fonatur's decision to select the winning consortium were cost, degree of national integration, delivery times and design proposals.

“We are extremely proud to have been selected to supply the Tren Maya – a train for Mexico, built in Mexico – as well as its full signalling system. The design of the three types of trains - Xiinbal, Janal and P'atal - is exclusive to Mexico and inspired by the Mayan culture, where the majestic jaguar’s lines, speed and beauty were inspirational elements for the train. The manufacturing of the Tren Maya will begin immediately, with Mexican labour, after the signing of the contract,” said Maite Ramos, General Director of Alstom México.

The consortium led by Alstom-Bombardier will be responsible for the design, manufacture and commissioning of 42 X’trapolis trains, as well as the full signalling system including the design, supply and installation of the ETCS1 onboard technology and over 1,500 km of trackside equipment including ETCS, interlocking, traffic management and telecommunications systems, leveraging the complete Alstom portfolio. Moreover, the consortium is responsible for the construction of the maintenance workshops and garages and the after-sales service of the system’s equipment.

Alstom’s new X’trapolis model for Tren Maya will leverage the group’s manufacturing and engineering potential to produce a train that is up-to-date, competitive and reliable in the long term, based on trains which have already proven their merits. The X’trapolis train is a robust platform with a modular interior - all configurations are possible from the same lightweight bodyshell. 5500 X’trapolis cars have been ordered so far in the world. This train will also use components and expertise contributed by the former Bombardier, the most outstanding being its lightweight Flexx Eco bogie, designed for a maximum speed of 176 km/h. More than 8,300 units of the same bogie model have been ordered or delivered to date in countries including Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Norway, Germany, and most notably in the United Kingdom.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ALSTOM SA Alstom-Bombardier led consortium to supply Tren Maya railway project Alstom-Bombardier led consortium to supply Tren Maya railway project 9 June 2021 – The consortium made up of Alstom Transport Mexico, Bombardier Transportation México, Gami Ingeniería e Instalaciones and Construcciones Urales Procesos …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board