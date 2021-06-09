Lysogene Announces First Patient Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene Therapy for the Treatment of GM1 Gangliosidosis

This trial is an interventional, multi-center, single-arm, two-stage adaptive-design study evaluating the intracisternal delivery of a recombinant adeno-associated virus vector serotype rh.10 (AAVrh.10) carrying the human β-galactosidase gene (GBL1). The clinical trial includes a safety phase and a confirmatory efficacy phase. The trial will enroll 16 patients with a diagnosis of early or late infantile GM1 gangliosidosis at sites in the US and Europe. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov .

Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 – LYS) , a phase 3 gene therapy platform company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced dosing of the first patient, at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, part of Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, in the global adaptative-design clinical trial with LYS-GM101 (NCT04273269), a gene therapy for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis.

GM1 gangliosidosis is a fatal autosomal recessive disease caused by mutations in the GLB1 gene leading to accumulation of GM1 ganglioside in neurons resulting in progressive neurodegeneration. No treatment has been approved so far for this disease.

"Dosing the first patient in this clinical study represents a significant milestone for Lysogene, as it marks the second gene therapy program from our portfolio to enter the clinic. It illustrates once again our ability to execute despite the recent challenges we faced with Covid-19” said Karen Aiach, Founder Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lysogene. “We are always looking for opportunities to accelerate the development of new gene therapy treatments to improve patients’ lives and are excited to bring this investigational therapy to patients with GM1 gangliosidosis.”

“GM1 gangliosidosis is a devastating and rapidly progressing disease, especially in its most severe form where it causes profound neurodegeneration and early death”, said Simon Jones, M.D., Chief Investigator and Consultant in Paediatric Inherited Metabolic Disease at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, part of Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) and Senior Lecturer at The University of Manchester. “I am delighted to have started injecting the first patient with LYS-GM101, whose administration went perfectly well”.