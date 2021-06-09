 
TriFactor Solutions Launches New Website

TriFactor Solutions, a subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG), today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.trifactor.com. Showcasing the company’s new brand, the site features a streamlined design, improved functionality, and new tools to get customers timely responses to their material handling design needs.

TriFactor Solutions' new website features a streamlined design, improved functionality, and new tools to get customers timely responses to their material handling design needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new website provides visitors with an overview of the many capabilities of the TriFactor team including material handling solutions, system design & engineering, and material handling systems. In addition, the site includes learning resources that display the expertise of the TriFactor team through numerous white papers and case studies.

TriFactor’s new website is the second of six new sites ATSG will launch throughout 2021. Visitors are encouraged to sign up for ATSG’s email alerts at www.atsginc.com/investors/investor-resources/email-alerts.

About TriFactor Solutions

TriFactor Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of LGSTX Services, Inc., which is part of the Air Transport Services Group, Inc., family of companies. TriFactor Solutions specializes in material handling systems design and conveyor services. They are a systems integrator that designs and implements turnkey engineered material handling systems with integrated partners throughout North America. They offer value-driven, high quality solutions to a broad range of corporate clients while providing them the service they desire to meet their customers’ needs. To learn more, please see www.trifactor.com.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; ABX Air, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Omni Air International, LLC; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; and LGSTX Services, Inc. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

