Nextiva and Five9 Team Up to Help Businesses Deliver Seamless Customer Communications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 18:04   

Nextiva, a cloud communications company, announced today its partnership with Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent contact center, to deliver a new integrated Unified Communications and Cloud Contact Center offering. The joint offering will help organizations engage with customers, connect team conversations, and empower contact center agents with streamlined workflows so they can deliver outstanding customer experiences.

The partnership facilitates a simpler process for businesses, allowing them to further streamline contact center operations by optimizing their overall cloud investments using a single vendor, Nextiva, for both UCaaS and Five9 CCaaS. The first release of the integration will bring the Five9 and Nextiva platforms together as a unified solution that enables seamless calls between the two systems. This announcement builds on the success Nextiva has had as the leading selling partner of Inference Solutions Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs) prior to the Five9 acquisition. Nextiva’s customer base and channel partners will now have access to the Five9 product portfolio, including the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center, Five9 WFO, Five9 Agent Assist, Five9 IVA, and Five9 Workflow Automation.

“The Nextiva platform is built on a foundation of Amazing Service and is consistently highly rated in the market by some of the strongest brands,” said Dan Burkland, Five9 President. “With a shared customer-first focus, Five9 and Nextiva have a unique opportunity to go to market together to help businesses reimagine CX with increased agent productivity, business agility, revenue, and customer trust and loyalty.”

Nextiva’s cloud-based phone service brings communications together with business applications, intelligence, and automation to help businesses communicate, build deeper connections with customers, and manage all conversations in one place. The company has been named Best Business Phone Service by U.S. News & World Report two years in a row, and a G2 Leader in VoIP. Nextiva serves more than 80,000 customers and processes billions of calls annually. The company also works with a broad network of more than 4,000 partners in the U.S. market, many of which are shared with Five9, creating a solid alignment to provide those partners with a single source for CCaaS and UCaaS.

“Coming together with Five9 makes it easier for businesses to create meaningful connections with their customers,” said Tomas Gorny, Co-founder and CEO of Nextiva. “With this partnership, we can better serve our customers by bringing them innovative and cohesive solutions that meet their needs.”

About Nextiva

Nextiva is a cloud communications company that helps businesses build deeper connections with their customers. Nextiva has 80,000 customers around the world and distinguishes itself with Amazing Service and unbeatable reliability. The company was named Best Business Phone System two years in a row by U.S. News & World Report and Best Place to Work by Glassdoor. Learn more at Nextiva.com.

