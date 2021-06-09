 
checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors to Securities Class Action Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) and July 12 Deadline

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 18:11  |  67   |   |   

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) (“PureCycle”) f/k/a Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (“Roth Acquisition”) (NASDAQ: ROCH) and certain of its officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased PureCycle securities between November 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021 (the “Class Period”), and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman for additional information at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

PureCycle commercializes a purification recycling technology, originally developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (“Procter & Gamble”), for restoring waste polypropylene into resin with near-virgin characteristics. Roth Acquisition was organized as a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”).

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the PureCycle made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the technology PureCycle licensed from Procter & Gamble was not proven and presented serious issues even at lab scale; (2) the challenges posed by the availability and competition for the raw materials necessary to commercialize the licensed technology were significant; (3) PureCycle’s financial projections were baseless; and (4) as a result, PureCycle’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 6, 2021, before the market opened, the stock research firm Hindenburg Research published a detailed report, supported by multiple former employees and industry experts. The report revealed that the management team had, among other things, based their financial projections on “wild guessing,” sought to generate ~$90 million in cash flow and tradeable shares before the company created any revenue itself, and had exaggerated the merits of its patent that actually a “‘regurgitation’ of prior art.”

On this news, PureCycle’s stock price fell from a May 5, 2021 closing price of $24.59 per share to a May 6, 2021 closing price of $14.83, a one-day drop of approximately 40%.

What You Can Do

If you purchased PureCycle securities between November 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 12, 2021.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

PureCycle Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors to Securities Class Action Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) and July 12 Deadline Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) (“PureCycle”) f/k/a Roth CH …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
XL Fleet Celebrates Michigan Fleet Electrification Technology Center with Ribbon Cutting Event ...
Leading MSO Columbia Care Revolutionizes Customer Shopping Experience with Launch of ‘Forage,’ ...
Granite REIT Announces Closing of C$316 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.05.21
PCT Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
20.05.21
ROSEN, A RESPECTED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – PCT
19.05.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT)
18.05.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) and July 12 Deadline
17.05.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT)
16.05.21
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc.
13.05.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
13.05.21
PURECYCLE SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. - PCT
13.05.21
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline  – PCT
12.05.21
Federman & Sherwood Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Purecycle Technologies, Inc.