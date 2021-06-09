 
GROUPE PARTOUCHE Turnover 2nd quarter 2021 - Casinos still closed throughout the quarter

Turnover 2nd quarter 2021

Casinos still closed throughout the quarter



Paris, 9th June 2021, 06:00 pm - Groupe Partouche, one of the European gaming leaders, published today its consolidated turnover for the 2nd quarter of 2021 (February 2021 – April 2021)

Business stopped

During this second quarter, all French casinos remained closed, under general measures taken by the Government to deal with the covid-19 pandemic. Abroad, the Ostend casino (Belgium) also remained closed. The Swiss casinos of Meyrin and Crans-Montana were able to welcome their customers again from the 19th of April, without a curfew, but respecting health constraints. The Djerba (Tunisia) casino remained open but was forced to apply a curfew starting at 10 p.m.

As a result, the GGR stood at € 25.1 M, down -71.1% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2020 which started with excellent momentum before seeing the number of operating days cut by half, with the closures linked to the first confinement starting in mid-March 2020. The GGR focused exclusively on foreign casinos and more specifically on Swiss online games and online games and betting in Belgium. Their overall GGR more than doubled to reach € 23.9 M, an increase of + 136.6%.

Net gaming revenue (NGR) excluding levies fell by -52.8 % to € 22.0 M.

Overall, the 2nd quarter turnover totalled € 23.6 M, down by -58.4%.

The non-gaming activity generated a turnover of € 1.6 M (-84.4%) linked in particular to the opening of a few hotels housed in the Group's casinos and the Aquabella hotel in Aix-en-Provence.

Turnover 1st half-year: € 47.2 M (-74.3%)

At the end of April, the aggregated turnover over 6 months amounted to € 47.2 M, down by -74.3%, with a -70.4% decrease in Net Gaming Revenue to € 44.3 M.

Reopening of the casinos

After a minimum of 201 days of closure, French casinos have been welcoming their customers again since Wednesday, 19th May. Only slot machines and electronic forms of table games were accessible with the constraint of a 9 p.m. curfew. Nevertheless, the resumption of activity was very satisfactory. As of this day, the table games can reopen and the curfew is pushed back to 11 p.m. Moreover, a health-pass is required in the establishments where the operator decides to welcome more than 1,000 people.

Upcoming events:

Income 1st half-year: Wednesday 30th June 2021, after stock market closure

3rd quarter financial information: Wednesday 15th September 2021, after stock market closure

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 42 casinos and employs nearly 4,100 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment. ISIN: FR0012612646 - Reuters: PARP.PA - Bloomberg: PARP:FP  Reuters: PARP.PA - Bloomberg: PARP:FP

ANNEX

 

 

1- Consolidated turnover

 

Total Consolidated Turnover 2021 2020 Variation
1st quarter 23.5   126.7   -81.4%
2nd quarter 23.6   56.9   -58.4%
Total Consolidated Turnover 47.2   183.6   -74.3%

 

2- Construction of the consolidated turnover

2.1 – 2nd quarter

In €M 2021 2020 Variation
Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 25.1 86.9 -71.1%
Levies -3.1 -40.2 -92.2%
Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 22.0 46.7 -52.8%
Turnover excluding NGR 1.6 10.5 -84.4%
Fidelity programme 0.0 -0.3 -100.0%
Total Consolidated Turnover 23.6   56.9   -58.4%

 

2.2 – Aggregate 6 months

In €M 2021 2020 Variation
Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 50.0 261.6 -80.9%
Levies -5.8 -112.0 -94.9%
Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 44.3 149.7 -70.4%
Turnover excluding NGR 2.9 35.2 -91.8%
Fidelity programme 0.0 -1.3 -100.0%
Total Consolidated Turnover 47.2   183.6   -74.3%

 

3- Breakdown of consolidated turnover by activity

3.1 – 2nd quarter

En M€ 2021 2020 Variation
Casinos 12.4   51.2   -75.7%
Hotels 0.3   0.5   -42.7%
Other 10.9   5.2   110.8%
Total Consolidated Turnover 23.6   56.9   -58.4%

3.2 – Aggregate 6 months

En M€ 2021 2020 Variation
Casinos 24.5   168.6   -85.5%
Hotels 0.5   1.9   -73.2%
Other 22.2   13.0   70.1%
Total Consolidated Turnover 47.2   183.6   -74.3%

 

 

4- Glossary

 

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. State tax, the city halls tax, CSG, CRDS). The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.

 

Attachment





