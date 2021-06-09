 
DGAP-News JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Investor Notice

DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Investor Notice

09.06.2021 / 17:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

Prospectus updates - effective from 24 June 2021

This is to notify you that the following Sub-Funds will enhance the disclosure of their sustainability policies to the effect that, they will regarded as promoting environmental, social and governance ("ESG") characteristics on the effective date 24 June 2021:

 

- JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

- JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

- JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - US Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

- JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Funds").

 

As part of this update, it will be clarified that each Sub-Fund will invest at least 51% of its assets in companies with positive environmental and/or social characteristics that follow good governance practices as measured through the Investment Managers proprietary ESG scoring methodology and/or third party data.


To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supple ...



Enquiries:

JPMorgan
Connie MacCurrach
connie.b.maccurrach@jpmorgan.com
+447809 830 116

 

 

The changes are being made to the relevant Sub-Fund Supplement or Key Investor Information Document (KIID), revised versions of which will be available at www.jpmorganassetmanagement.ie. As with all fund investments, it is important to understand and remain familiar with the relevant KIID(s). Please note that all redemption conditions and restrictions in the prospectus apply.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.


09.06.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
Dublin 1 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: +353 1 612 3000
Internet: www.jpmorganchase.com
ISIN: IE00BF4G7308, IE00BF4G7290, IE00BYVZV757, IE00BN4RDY28, IE00BJK9H860, IE00BDFC6Q91, IE00BJLTWS02, IE00BDFC6G93, IE00BD9MMG79, IE00BD9MMC32,
WKN: A2DWR0, A2DWRZ, A2H9US, A2QAZ5, A2PEJX, A2JBL6, A2PUSV, A2JBL7, A2JG7J, A2JG7H,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1206270

 
End of News

1206270  09.06.2021 

