DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM STEMMER IMAGING AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.50 per share 09.06.2021 / 18:27 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Annual General Meeting follows the proposed resolutions with a large majority

- Dividend for the 2020 fiscal year amounts to EUR 0.50 per share

- STEMMER IMAGING expects revenue and EBITDA at the upper end of the forecast range for fiscal year 2021

Puchheim, June 09, 2021 - STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ) once again held its Annual General Meeting virtually today. Shareholders or their proxies took advantage of the opportunity to submit their questions in advance and were able to follow the Annual General Meeting in full via the Company's shareholder portal in audio and video. The number of votes represented was 83.4%.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions proposed by the management with a large majority. The actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board were approved by 99.9% and 98.6% respectively for the 2020 fiscal year. The new compensation system for the Management Board in accordance with ARUG II and the German Corporate Governance Code (GCGC) was approved by 82.0%.

As proposed by the management, the shareholders approved the proposal to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.50 per no-par value share entitled to dividend for the 2020 fiscal year. This means that a total of EUR 3,250,000.00 will be distributed from the net retained profits of STEMMER IMAGING AG.

"The year 2020 has demanded above all agility, flexibility and determination. Our thanks go in particular to all our employees. Their commitment and adaptability have made us stronger as a company," explained Arne Dehn, CEO of STEMMER IMAGING AG, in his speech. "We have made a strong start to 2021 and are optimistic about the rest of the year. For 2021, we expect revenue and EBITDA at the upper end of the forecast range and are well positioned for our mid-term strategy. "