Gecina Pre-lets the Biopark Building in Paris’ 13th Arrondissement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 18:25  |  70   |   |   

Gecina (Paris:GFC) is delighted to welcome a group of leading biotechnology, digital and health companies to its Biopark building located in Paris’ 13th arrondissement. The firm nine-year lease covers all of the space in Building E, representing around 6,400 sq.m, which will be available to the tenant from September 1, 2021.

With the existing tenants Cellectis and Parexel International, the Biopark real estate complex is a specialist life sciences hub.

Currently being redeveloped, Building E on the Biopark real estate complex is an independent building designed with a focus on developing creativity. It is targeting the HQE and BiodiverCity labels and certification. Its delivery is scheduled for the second half of 2021.

The pre-letting of this entire project highlights the appetite among businesses for high-quality buildings located at the heart of Paris. With this transaction, Gecina is continuing to improve the pre-letting of its development pipeline, with 52% of the operations scheduled for delivery in 2021 and 2022 now let.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr

