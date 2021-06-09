Volta Finance Limited - Net Asset Value as at 31 May 2021

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION , OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Guernsey, 9 June 2021

AXA IM has published the Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta Finance” or “Volta”) monthly report for May. The full report is attached to this release and will be available on Volta’s website shortly (www.voltafinance.com).

PERFORMANCE and PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Volta has continued to perform well in May with +0.4%, reaching a total return of 8.9% for the first five months of 2021.

This time around, the performance was driven almost evenly by the good performance from CLO equity, CLO debt tranches, and Bank Balance sheet transactions. This month, the USD depreciation cost 0.7% of the monthly performance.

The monthly asset class performances** were: +1.4% for Bank Balance Sheet transactions, +1.6% for CLO equity tranches; +1.2% for CLO debt; -2.6% for Cash Corporate Credit and ABS (together representing 3.1% of GAV).

In terms of fundamentals, trailing-12-month default rates continued to decline in May, reaching post-Covid new lows with 1.7% default rate both for US loans and European loans. We were expecting default rates to converge between the US (where the impact of the Covid was more important) and Europe thanks to a faster economic recovery in the US at some point in time in 2021. It came sooner than expected and toward a lower default rate (our view was to expect a convergence in the area of 2/2.5%).

This relatively low default rate is manageable for CLOs and the improving situation should be favourable to the Company. It gives some ground to our strategy to reinforce our CLO Equity bucket in the recent years.

In terms of cash flows, May is structurally a weak month for Volta. Interests and coupons received during the month totaled the equivalent of €1.7m. On a 6-month rolling basis, Volta received the equivalent of €20.7m at the end of May, representing a 15.9% annualised cash flow yield, based on the end May NAV. We still expect overall cash flows to continue to increase in the coming months/quarters.

In May, Volta transformed a USD CLO warehouse into a new CLO and one existing USD CLO tranche was reset. All together the equivalent of €2.3m was allocated to these deals. On average, under market standard assumptions, the projected IRR of these add-ons was in the area of 13%.

As at the end of May 2021, Volta’s NAV was €260.6m or €7.12 per share.

The month-end cash position was €14.5m.

*It should be noted that approximately 9.5% of Volta’s GAV comprises investments for which the relevant NAVs as at the month-end date are normally available only after Volta’s NAV has already been published. Volta’s policy is to publish its NAV on as timely a basis as possible to provide shareholders with Volta’s appropriately up-to-date NAV information. Consequently, such investments are valued using the most recently available NAV for each fund or quoted price for such subordinated notes. The most recently available fund NAV or quoted price was 8.5% as at 30 April 2021 and 1.0% as at 31 March 2021.