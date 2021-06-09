 
checkAd

The North West Company Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings and a Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 18:24  |  70   |   |   

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NWC): The North West Company Inc. (the "Company" or "North West") today reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2021. It also announced that the Board of Directors have declared a dividend of $0.36 per share to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021, to be paid on July 15, 2021.

"Growth continued in our first quarter with some banners up strongly, even compared to their exceptional results in the first quarter of 2020. Our cost structure is leaner and our retail businesses are more profitable and less volatile as a whole, after the divestiture of most of our Giant Tiger stores last year. In addition, our air cargo business achieved another quarter of high utilization, offsetting the ongoing weakness in Pandemic-related passenger volumes," commented President & CEO, Edward Kennedy. "Our team is pulling together like we always have, but even more so since the Pandemic started as we actively work on post-Pandemic opportunities. Looking ahead to my retirement on August 1st, I am immensely grateful for the opportunity I've had to be CEO of North West for so long. I have worked closely with Dan McConnell for the past 19 years and combined with our robust transition process, I have full confidence in his ability to bring great energy and leadership to the role."

"North West is a company with never-ending potential," commented incoming CEO Dan McConnell. "I am excited about every facet of this opportunity to step-up and engage all Nor'Westers in shaping our future as a leading, trusted company in the communities we serve."

Financial Highlights

First quarter sales decreased 7.0% to $551.0 million compared to the first quarter last year as same store sales gains were more than offset by the sale and closure of most of the Company's Giant Tiger stores last year (the "Giant Tiger Transaction") and the negative impact of foreign exchange on the translation of International Operations sales. Excluding the foreign exchange impact, sales decreased 4.1%, with food sales decreasing 5.0% and general merchandise sales decreasing 10.6% due to the Giant Tiger Transaction. On a same store basis, sales increased 3.8%1 on top of a 15.5% increase in the first quarter last year driven by COVID-19-related factors including continuing in-community spending and government income support for individuals, combined with superior in-stock conditions. Food same store sales increased 0.5% building on a 16.3% increase last year and general merchandise same store sales were up 23.9% on top of a 12.0% increase last year.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The North West Company Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings and a Quarterly Dividend WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (TSX: NWC): The North West Company Inc. (the "Company" or "North West") today reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2021. It also announced that the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board