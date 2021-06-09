The North West Company Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings and a Quarterly Dividend

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NWC): The North West Company Inc. (the "Company" or "North West") today reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2021. It also announced that the Board of Directors have declared a dividend of $0.36 per share to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021, to be paid on July 15, 2021.



"Growth continued in our first quarter with some banners up strongly, even compared to their exceptional results in the first quarter of 2020. Our cost structure is leaner and our retail businesses are more profitable and less volatile as a whole, after the divestiture of most of our Giant Tiger stores last year. In addition, our air cargo business achieved another quarter of high utilization, offsetting the ongoing weakness in Pandemic-related passenger volumes," commented President & CEO, Edward Kennedy. "Our team is pulling together like we always have, but even more so since the Pandemic started as we actively work on post-Pandemic opportunities. Looking ahead to my retirement on August 1st, I am immensely grateful for the opportunity I've had to be CEO of North West for so long. I have worked closely with Dan McConnell for the past 19 years and combined with our robust transition process, I have full confidence in his ability to bring great energy and leadership to the role."

"North West is a company with never-ending potential," commented incoming CEO Dan McConnell. "I am excited about every facet of this opportunity to step-up and engage all Nor'Westers in shaping our future as a leading, trusted company in the communities we serve."

Financial Highlights

First quarter sales decreased 7.0% to $551.0 million compared to the first quarter last year as same store sales gains were more than offset by the sale and closure of most of the Company's Giant Tiger stores last year (the "Giant Tiger Transaction") and the negative impact of foreign exchange on the translation of International Operations sales. Excluding the foreign exchange impact, sales decreased 4.1%, with food sales decreasing 5.0% and general merchandise sales decreasing 10.6% due to the Giant Tiger Transaction. On a same store basis, sales increased 3.8%1 on top of a 15.5% increase in the first quarter last year driven by COVID-19-related factors including continuing in-community spending and government income support for individuals, combined with superior in-stock conditions. Food same store sales increased 0.5% building on a 16.3% increase last year and general merchandise same store sales were up 23.9% on top of a 12.0% increase last year.