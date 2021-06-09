 
AlzChem Group AG: Re-placement of shares successfully completed

AlzChem Group AG: Re-placement of shares successfully completed

Trostberg, June 9, 2021 - The shareholders LIVIA Corporate Development SE and HDI Vier CE GmbH informed AlzChem Group AG that the re-placement of shares to institutional investors as announced on May 19, 2021, was successfully completed. Shares totalling 16.2% of the share capital were re-placed. LIVIA Corporate Development SE is still holding approximately 29,6% and HDI Vier CE GmbH approximately 12% of the share capital.

AlzChem Group AG expressly welcomes the increase in the free float to approximately 43%. This will contribute to increasing the liquidity and thus the attracitivity of AlzChem Group AG shares.




