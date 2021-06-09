DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous AlzChem Group AG: Re-placement of shares successfully completed 09.06.2021 / 18:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Trostberg, June 9, 2021 - The shareholders LIVIA Corporate Development SE and HDI Vier CE GmbH informed AlzChem Group AG that the re-placement of shares to institutional investors as announced on May 19, 2021, was successfully completed. Shares totalling 16.2% of the share capital were re-placed. LIVIA Corporate Development SE is still holding approximately 29,6% and HDI Vier CE GmbH approximately 12% of the share capital.

AlzChem Group AG expressly welcomes the increase in the free float to approximately 43%. This will contribute to increasing the liquidity and thus the attracitivity of AlzChem Group AG shares.

Contact:Sabine SieberHead of Investor Relations & Communications

09.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: AlzChem Group AG Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32 83308 Trostberg Germany Phone: +498621862888 Fax: +49862186502888 E-mail: ir@alzchem.com Internet: www.alzchem.com ISIN: DE000A2YNT30 WKN: A2YNT3 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1206285

End of News DGAP News Service

1206285 09.06.2021