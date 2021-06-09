 
XL Fleet Celebrates Michigan Fleet Electrification Technology Center with Ribbon Cutting Event Featuring Governor Gretchen Whitmer

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leader in fleet electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, today celebrated the grand opening of its Fleet Electrification Technology Center in Wixom, MI, with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other legislative leaders of the state in attendance. Governor Whitmer joined XL Fleet CEO Dimitri Kazarinoff, Founder & President Tod Hynes, CTO and VP of Engineering Mike Kenhard, Wixom Mayor Patrick Beagle, and Michigan Economic Development Corporation Executive VP Josh Hundt in a press conference and ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility. In addition to the ribbon cutting ceremony, Governor Whitmer and XL Fleet executives offered remarks highlighting the importance of expanding the electrification of the commercial fleet industry while XL Fleet showcased its latest hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric drive solutions for popular vehicles from General Motors, Ford and Isuzu.

Governor Whitmer joins XL Fleet CEO Dimitri Kazarinoff, along with other senior executives and legislative leaders, to cut the ribbon at XL Fleet’s new Fleet Electrification Technology Center on Wednesday, June 09, 2021 in Wixom, Mich. (Rick Osentoski/AP Images for XL Fleet)

The formal unveiling of the Fleet Electrification Technology Center, which the Company first announced in March 2021, highlighted XL Fleet’s plans to bring new green transportation jobs to Michigan, contributing to the state’s commitment to sustainability under Governor Whitmer. It was noted during the ceremony that the new facility currently includes 26 full time Michigan employees, including more than one dozen who have been hired since the beginning of 2021. The Company plans to expand its engineering team by 50% in 2021, with more than 50 jobs expected to be added at the facility over the next three years by capitalizing on the location’s strategic access to a wealth of automotive and commercial vehicle engineering talent within the region.

As the Biden administration continues to prioritize and promote the advancement of electric transportation, XL Fleet is positioned to play a valuable role in accelerating the adoption of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles, as well as charging infrastructure, energy management and electrification as a service solutions for commercial fleets across the state of Michigan and the United States in the coming years.

