Statement by CTS EVENTIM concerning the judgment handed down today by the Munich District Court

Munich, 9 June 2021. 'CTS EVENTIM welcomes the clarification provided in the judgment handed down today by the Munich District Court (case no: 37 O 5667/20) in the action brought by the consumer organisation for North-Rhine Westphalia (Verbraucherzentrale NRW), to the effect that in cases where events are postponed or cancelled, it is always the promoter who is the sole contracting partner of ticket buyers, and not CTS EVENTIM, for example.

In its decision, the court expressly emphasises that CTS EVENTIM itself is under no obligation to refund either the ticket price or the presales fee, but rather that any such claims must be directed against the promoter, at most. The judgment has not changed the legal position or situation for either ticket buyers, or for CTS EVENTIM, or for promoters, in cases where events are cancelled. Furthermore, the standard terms of business clause to which the court raised objections has not been used any longer by CTS EVENTIM since October 2020.

CTS EVENTIM has always insisted that the Verbraucherzentrale NRW brought the action against the wrong party. Any decision regarding an event - be it to reschedule it, to issue a voucher or to repay the cost of the ticket - is made solely by the promoter, not by CTS EVENTIM. As far as the event itself is concerned, the contracting partner of ticket buyers is not CTS EVENTIM, but rather the promoter.

CTS EVENTIM also welcomes the Munich District Court's dismissal of significant parts of the action brought by the consumer organisation in connection with reversals of ticket sales due to the coronavirus pandemic, after the claimant had already had to withdraw one of its petitions. This is seen by CTS EVENTIM as affirmation of its view that the accusations levelled by the consumer organisation are first and foremost a public relations stunt for the organisation's own ends.