Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, Russell 3000, and Russell Global Indexes

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, is pleased to announce that it will be added to the Russell 2000, Russell 3000, and Russell Global Indexes at the conclusion of the Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the opening of the U.S. equity markets on June 28, 2021.



“It is an honor to join the Russell 2000 Index this year, a meaningful milestone that we believe acknowledges our Company’s strong growth and progress on stated initiatives, and reflects the market’s confidence in our new leadership team, innovative strategies, and diligent financial execution,” said James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group. “Over the past year, we have taken important strides that have had a significant favorable impact on the value of our Company and our stature and influence in the tobacco and plant science industries. We have built an accomplished, highest caliber leadership team with proven success in high-growth, highly regulated, consumer-facing industries. We have unveiled new strategies leveraging our core strengths in plant science, including positioning our Company as the potential linchpin technology provider in the upstream segment of the cannabinoid value chain as that industry evolves toward mass production. Further, we have taken decisive actions in optimizing our operating structure, while carefully managing our capital resources and securing ample financial runway for the future.

“We have strong winds at our backs as we move ahead with strategic initiatives for our three exciting franchises – tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and a third plant-based franchise. Our combined market opportunity is more than $1.3 trillion across these three markets, with well-established growth opportunities layered in from now through the next several years. We believe our timely inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index will raise visibility and public awareness of 22nd Century as an attractive investment in tobacco harm reduction and market-leading hemp/cannabis research.”