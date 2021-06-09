 
JDE Peet’s successfully prices inaugural EUR 2 billion multi-tranche bond issue

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, 9 June 2021

Key highlights

  • Debut bond offering represents another milestone in the evolution of JDE Peet’s, providing access to debt capital markets
  • EUR 2 billion priced across three tranches in the investment grade bond market with a weighted average coupon of 0.469% and a weighted average tenure of 7.6 years
  • Bond issuance will be used to refinance existing debt facilities at attractive interest rates and further balances the maturity profile

JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s largest pure-play coffee and tea group by revenue, today announced that it has priced EUR 2 billion aggregate principal of bonds (the “Notes”).

The Notes will be issued on 16 June 2021 and comprise the following series:

  • 4.6-year EUR 750 million 0.000% Notes due 2026
  • 7.6-year EUR 750 million 0.500% Notes due 2029
  • 12-year EUR 500 million 1.125% Notes due 2033

The financing package has a weighted average coupon of 0.469% and weighted average maturity of 7.6 years. The proceeds of the Notes will be used to refinance existing debt facilities and for general corporate purposes. The transaction generated over EUR 7.5 billion of demand.

“Our successful inaugural bond issuance is another major milestone in the continuous improvement of our capital structure and the evolution of JDE Peet’s. This transaction will reduce the overall cost of debt while further improving our maturity profile and diversifying JDE Peet’s financing sources,” said Scott Gray, CFO of JDE Peet’s. “A few months after the successful re-financing of our debt with our core banking partners, I am very pleased to now see the endorsement from the fixed income investor community, which is another testament to our strong credit profile.”  

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations with investment grade terms, issued by JDE Peet’s N.V. under its newly established EUR 5 billion Guaranteed Debt Issuance Programme and guaranteed by JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS International B.V. and Peet’s Coffee, Inc. It is expected that the Notes will be listed on the EuroMTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The offer of Notes referred to in this communication was limited in the EEA and the United Kingdom to qualified investors only. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States of America.

The Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States of America without either registration of the securities or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act being applicable. Accordingly, this communication is not for release, distribution or publication, whether directly or indirectly and whether in whole or in part, into or in the United States or any (other) jurisdiction where any of such activities would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction. 

# # #

Enquiries

Media
Michael Orr
+31 20 55 81600
Media@JDEPeets.com

Investors & Analysts
Robin Jansen
+31 20 55 81212
IR@JDEPeets.com  

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet’s is the world's largest pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue and served approximately 4,500 cups of coffee or tea every second in 2020. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 developed and emerging markets, through a portfolio of over 50 brands that collectively cover the entire category landscape led by leading household names such as L’OR, Peet’s, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2020, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of EUR 6.7 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 19,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.JDEPeets.com.

