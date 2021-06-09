Crédit Agricole S.A., having received all necessary supervisory approvals, announces today that it will start a share repurchase program of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s ordinary shares for a maximum consideration of 558.6 million euros . The program shall start on 10 June 2021 and end no later than 30 September 2021 . Shares purchased under the Program will be cancelled.

Crédit Agricole S.A. has given an irrevocable instruction to an independent investment services provider (the “Investment Services Provider”) in relation to the purchase by the Investment Services Provider, during the period commencing on 10 June 2021 and ending no later than 30 September 2021, of ordinary shares in the share capital of Crédit Agricole S.A. (the “Ordinary Shares”) for an aggregate purchase price of no greater than 558.6 million euros.

Any purchase of Ordinary Shares done in relation to this announcement will be carried out on the regulated market of Euronext Paris and Multilateral Trading Facilities where the Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading or traded and executed in accordance with the price and volume conditions set out in the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures, and Crédit Agricole S.A.’s general authority to make market purchases of shares pursuant to the 29th resolution adopted by the General Meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. on 12 May 2021. Crédit Agricole S.A. will announce any market repurchase of Ordinary Shares accordingly.

The existing liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux will be temporarily suspended during the execution of the share repurchase program.

The description of the share repurchase program, set out in Section 1 (page 38) of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s Universal Registration Document filed and registered with the Autorité des marchés financiers on 24 March 2021 under number D.21-0184, as well as the text of the 29th resolution adopted by the General Meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. on 12 May 2021, are available on Crédit Agricole S.A.’s website:

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. PRESS CONTACTS

Charlotte de Chavagnac : + 33 1 57 72 11 17 - charlotte.dechavagnac@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Pauline Vasselle : + 33 1 43 23 07 31 - pauline.vasselle@credit-agricole-sa.fr

All our press releases are available at: www.credit-agricole.com



Attachment