Noront Resources Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noront Resources Ltd. (“Noront” or “the Company”) (TSX Venture: NOT) is pleased to report the voting results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, June 9, 2021.

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, including the election of all of the director nominees, comprising: Alan Coutts; Luca Giacovazzi; Jean Paul Gladu; Bo Liu; Paul Parisotto; and John Pollesel.

The results of the matters considered at the Meeting, including the appointment of auditors and re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan, are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR on June 9, 2021.

A video presentation update from Mr. Alan Coutts, President and CEO of the Company, is available on the Company's YouTube page.

About Noront Resources
Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on development of its high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire. www.norontresources.com

For more information please contact:

Shareholders:

Greg Rieveley
greg.rieveley@norontresources.com
416-367-1444 ext. 117

Media:

Ian Hamilton
ihamilton@longviewcomms.ca
(905) 399-6591

Janice Mandel
janice.mandel@stringcom.com
(647) 300-3853

CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Except for statements of historical fact relating to Noront, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information, including any information related to Noront's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "budget", "target", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could" or "should" occur. In order to give such forward-looking information, the Company has made certain assumptions about its business, operations, the economy and the mineral exploration industry in general on each of the foregoing. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in, or implied by, the forward-looking information. Although Noront has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in, or implied by, the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding Noront's expected performance and Noront's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. All forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof, as the case may be, and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management of the Company as at the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information contained herein and the documents incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





