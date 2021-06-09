Announcement from Eimskip

Declaration regarding settlement negotiations

The Icelandic Competition Authority has been investigating alleged infringement of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. (and affiliated entities) and Samskip hf. (and affiliated entities) of art. 10 of the Icelandic Competition Act no. 44/2005 and art. 53 of the EEA agreement, cf. art. 2 of act no. 2/1993. The main period of the investigation is 2008-2013. Additionally, alleged infringements of art. 19 of the Competition Act have been under investigation.

Art. 17 f. of the Competition Act states that if a company infringes any articles of the act, the Competition Authority is permitted to resolve an investigation with a settlement. A settlement according to the Competition Act can entail that a company admits an infringement, agrees to pay a fine and to take actions to enhance competition.