 
checkAd

Announcement from Eimskip

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 19:56  |  61   |   |   

Declaration regarding settlement negotiations

The Icelandic Competition Authority has been investigating alleged infringement of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. (and affiliated entities) and Samskip hf. (and affiliated entities) of art. 10 of the Icelandic Competition Act no. 44/2005 and art. 53 of the EEA agreement, cf. art. 2 of act no. 2/1993. The main period of the investigation is 2008-2013. Additionally, alleged infringements of art. 19 of the Competition Act have been under investigation.

Art. 17 f. of the Competition Act states that if a company infringes any articles of the act, the Competition Authority is permitted to resolve an investigation with a settlement. A settlement according to the Competition Act can entail that a company admits an infringement, agrees to pay a fine and to take actions to enhance competition.

Eimskip has turned to the Icelandic Competition Authority and requested formal negotiations to determine whether the authority’s investigation of the alleged infringement of the company can be settled with reference to art. 17 f. of the Competition Act.

The Icelandic Competition Authority agrees to commence negotiations with Eimskip in order to assess whether a settlement can be made.

Eimskip is aware that the settlement negotiations will seek to sufficiently respond to Eimskip’s actions described in the Competition Authority’s statements of objections dated 6 June 2018 and 13 December 2019. Should the negotiation reach a settlement, it will entail a final conclusion towards Eimskip of the investigation described in the Competition Authority’s statements of objections.

FURTHER INFORMATION 
Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communication, tel.: +354 825 3399, email: investors@eimskip.com. 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Announcement from Eimskip Declaration regarding settlement negotiations The Icelandic Competition Authority has been investigating alleged infringement of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. (and affiliated entities) and Samskip hf. (and affiliated entities) of art. 10 of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board