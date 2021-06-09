 
Network-1 Extends its Share Repurchase Program

Autor: Accesswire
09.06.2021   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE MKT:NTIP) announced today that its Board of Directors has extended its previously announced share repurchase program (the "Share Repurchase Program") pursuant to Rule 10(b)-18 of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, authorizing Network-1 to repurchase up to $5,000,000 of shares of its common stock over the next two years. To date, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of 8,645,659 shares of its common stock under the Share Repurchase Program since inception of the program in August 2011 at an average price of $1.88 per share or an aggregate cost of approximately $16,286,805 (exclusive of commissions).

The common stock may be repurchased from time to time in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions in the Company's discretion. The timing and amount of shares repurchased will be determined by the Company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. The Share Repurchase Program may be increased, suspended or discontinued at any time.

The increase in the Share Repurchase Program was approved by the Company's Board of Directors as part of its ongoing consideration of alternative methods to take advantage of the Company's strong cash position. The Board of Directors believes that increasing the Share Repurchase Program at this time is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and will not impact the Company's ability to execute its future plans.

ABOUT NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns eighty-four (84) patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content. Network-1's current strategy includes continuing to pursue licensing opportunities for its intellectual property assets. Network-1's strategy is to focus on acquiring and investing in high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1's Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $170,000,000 from May 2007 through March 31, 2021. Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through March 31, 2021 with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.

Disclaimer

