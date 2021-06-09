Network-1 Extends its Share Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE MKT:NTIP) announced today that its Board of Directors has extended its previously announced share repurchase program (the "Share Repurchase Program") pursuant to Rule …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE MKT:NTIP) announced today that its Board of Directors has extended its previously announced share repurchase program (the "Share Repurchase Program") pursuant to Rule …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE MKT:NTIP) announced today that its Board of Directors has extended its previously announced share repurchase program (the "Share Repurchase Program") pursuant to Rule 10(b)-18 of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, authorizing Network-1 to repurchase up to $5,000,000 of shares of its common stock over the next two years. To date, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of 8,645,659 shares of its common stock under the Share Repurchase Program since inception of the program in August 2011 at an average price of $1.88 per share or an aggregate cost of approximately $16,286,805 (exclusive of commissions). The common stock may be repurchased from time to time in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions in the Company's discretion. The timing and amount of shares repurchased will be determined by the Company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. The Share Repurchase Program may be increased, suspended or discontinued at any time.