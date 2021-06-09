 
DTE Energy to bring additional renewable energy to more customers in Michigan

Detroit, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Changes to voluntary renewable program makes MIGreenPower more accessible and affordable for all customers
  • Community solar projects planned in Detroit, Highland Park and River Rouge to increase access to renewable energy for low income customers
  • DTE will have more than 2,700 megawatts of renewable energy by 2023, enough to power 900,000 Michigan homes

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) today announced the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) approved the company’s plans to bring additional renewable energy to more of its customers. 

DTE, in an effort to continue to provide more accessibility to renewable energy, will work with local organizations in Detroit, Highland Park and River Rouge to build new community solar projects in these cities. The projects will provide a number of qualifying low-income residents with 100% renewable energy as well as credits that will result in lowering their monthly bill. DTE has agreed to fund a portion of these projects and will be seeking to partner with third party organizations to assist in funding these new beneficial community pilot projects. 

DTE will also enhance its popular MIGreenPower program, which enables customers to attribute their electrical usage to designated wind and solar projects and reduce their carbon footprint without installing their own generation systems. Approved changes to the MIGreenPower program will lower the program’s cost and simplify enrollment, including adding a fixed-price subscription option. DTE expects to implement the new program changes during the first quarter of 2022. 

“Today’s decision represents nearly 16 months of dedicated work and engagement with multiple stakeholder groups,” said Trevor Lauer, president of DTE’s electric company. “We want to thank the MPSC and all of the parties involved for working with us on this effort. We also want to thank the 500 plus customers a week who are enrolling in MIGreenPower as well as the many businesses and institutions, including the State of Michigan, who are using the program to bring more clean energy to the grid. This program provides our customers with a low-cost option to access clean energy without having to make long-term financial commitments or alter their homes’ exterior. In addition, the new community solar pilots will help us meet the needs of municipalities and other communities who want more proximity to and involvement with these projects.”      

