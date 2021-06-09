Carbon Streaming Welcomes Four Management Team Members

Carbon Streaming Corporation (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the expansion and strengthening of its management team with the addition of four key leadership roles. Carbon Streaming has assembled the team to accelerate the long-term growth of its carbon project investment portfolio from origination and due diligence through to transaction closure, monitoring and monetization. The team will work in support of the Company’s mission to develop carbon offset projects to mitigate climate change, support local economies in our project communities, and protect and preserve the natural environment for generations to come.

“I would like to extend a very warm welcome to our newest members of the Carbon Streaming management team: Michael Psihogios, Anne Walters, Alec Kushnir and Amy Chambers. Carbon Streaming looks forward to working with each of you as we endeavor to significantly grow this Company in the months and years ahead,” stated Justin Cochrane. “I am very excited to have such a high calibre group of individuals to successfully accelerate our investment strategies and business plans.”