Carbon Streaming Welcomes Four Management Team Members
Carbon Streaming Corporation (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the expansion and strengthening of its management team with the addition of four key leadership roles. Carbon Streaming has assembled the team to accelerate the long-term growth of its carbon project investment portfolio from origination and due diligence through to transaction closure, monitoring and monetization. The team will work in support of the Company’s mission to develop carbon offset projects to mitigate climate change, support local economies in our project communities, and protect and preserve the natural environment for generations to come.
“I would like to extend a very warm welcome to our newest members of the Carbon Streaming management team: Michael Psihogios, Anne Walters, Alec Kushnir and Amy Chambers. Carbon Streaming looks forward to working with each of you as we endeavor to significantly grow this Company in the months and years ahead,” stated Justin Cochrane. “I am very excited to have such a high calibre group of individuals to successfully accelerate our investment strategies and business plans.”
Michael Psihogios (Chief Investment Officer)
Michael Psihogios has over fifteen years of financing, M&A, and corporate finance experience. Michael has extensive expertise in sourcing, structuring, due diligence, and negotiating both financing and M&A transactions from corporate and private equity perspectives across multiple industries throughout Europe, Africa, the Americas, and Australasia.
Most recently, Michael was the Chief Financial Officer of DUMAS, a specialized construction and engineering firm. Prior to DUMAS, Michael worked with an international private equity fund on numerous executive and corporate development secondment roles within portfolio companies, involved in raising capital and the ultimate sale of each business. Prior to a career in private equity, Michael worked in investment banking with National Bank Financial in the M&A group.
Michael Psihogios holds an MBA from the University of Toronto (Canada) and the University of St. Gallen (Switzerland).
Anne Walters (General Counsel & Corporate Secretary)
Anne Walters is a lawyer with nearly twenty years of experience in the Canadian corporate sector. Prior to joining the Company, Anne worked in-house, as the head of the Canadian legal team at a TSX listed energy company with South American operations. Prior to that, Anne practiced law at Stikeman Elliott LLP, working in the areas of corporate finance and M&A.
