Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now Available Online

“We are aggressively moving forward our antiviral programs with multiple upcoming milestones including results from the proof-of-concept animal study with our norovirus program expected later this month, the planned initiation of a Phase 1 influenza A clinical study in the third quarter and advancing our COVID-19 programs toward pre-IND status,” added James Martin, interim co-CEO and CFO. “Given our cost-efficient structure and financial resources, we believe we have sufficient capital to fund current operations and planned program activities through 2024. The possibility of milestone payments under our Merck collaboration would extend that cash runway. We do not expect to raise additional capital in 2021 and for some time beyond.”

