INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“AcelRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACRX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

AcelRx is a pharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of acute pain. One of its lead product candidates is DSUVIA, which has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the management of acute pain in adults that is severe enough to require an opioid analgesic in certified medically supervised healthcare settings.

On February 16, 2021, AcelRx disclosed that it had received a warning letter from the FDA concerning promotional claims for DSUVIA. Specifically, the FDA concluded that certain of AcelRx’s promotional communications “make false or misleading claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA,” and “[t]hus . . . misbrand Dsuvia within the meaning of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) and make its distribution violative.”

On this news, AcelRx’s stock price fell $0.21 per share, or 8.37%, to close at $2.30 per share on February 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased AcelRx securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

