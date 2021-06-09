 
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“AcelRx” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ACRX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 17, 2020 and February 12, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 9, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. AcelRx failed to maintain appropriate controls over disclosure and marketing of its lead product candidate, DSUVIA. The Company made false and misleading claims about the efficacy and associated risks of DSUVIA in its marketing and advertisements. This led to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement action against the Company. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about AcelRx, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

