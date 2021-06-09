Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans

MCLEAN, Va., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced pricing of the second Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust (SCRT) offering of 2021—a securitization of approximately $1.0 billion including both guaranteed senior and unguaranteed subordinate securities backed by a pool of seasoned re-performing loans (RPLs). The SCRT securitization program is a fundamental part of Freddie Mac's seasoned loan offerings which reduce less liquid assets in its mortgage-related investments portfolio and shed credit and market risk via economically reasonable transactions.



Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2021-2 includes approximately $936 million in guaranteed senior certificates and approximately $65 million in unguaranteed mezzanine and subordinate certificates. The mezzanine certificates will be rated. The transaction is expected to settle on June 15, 2021. The underlying collateral consists of 8,927 fixed-, step-, and adjustable-rate, never modified and modified seasoned RPLs, which were modified to assist borrowers who were at risk of foreclosure to help them keep their homes. Consistent with SCRT program criteria, as of the cut-off date, all the mortgage loans, including approximately 0.38% on a forbearance plan, have been performing and have not been delinquent for at least the prior 6 months using the MBA method of calculation.

The loans are serviced by Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. and will be serviced in accordance with requirements that prioritize borrower retention options in the event of default and promote neighborhood stability.

Advisors to this transaction are J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as co-lead managers and joint bookrunners, and Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Nomura Securities International, Inc., StoneX Financial Inc., and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC (a woman-owned business) as the co-managers.

To date, Freddie Mac has sold over $8 billion of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) and securitized more than $72 billion of RPLs consisting of $30 billion of fully guaranteed PCs, $31 billion of SCRT senior/sub securitizations, and nearly $11 billion of Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction (SLST) offerings. Additional information about the company's seasoned loan offerings can be found at: http://www.freddiemac.com/seasonedloanofferings/