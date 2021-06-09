 
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Proton

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the general availability of AWS Proton, an application delivery service that makes it easier for customers to provision, deploy, and monitor the microservices that form the basis of modern container and serverless applications. With AWS Proton, a customer’s infrastructure team creates standard application stacks defining the architecture, infrastructure resources, CI/CD (continuous integration and continuous delivery) pipeline, and observability tools—and then makes these stacks available to their developers. Developers can use AWS Proton’s self-service interface to select an application stack for use with their code. AWS Proton automatically provisions the resources for the selected application stack, deploys the code, and sets up monitoring so developers can begin building serverless and container applications without having to learn, configure, or maintain the underlying resources. There are no upfront commitments or fees to use AWS Proton, and customers pay only for the AWS services used to create, scale, and run their applications. To get started with AWS Proton, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/proton.

Container and serverless applications improve an organization’s agility and reduce their operational burden; however, they also change the way customers deploy and manage their code. Today, when developers build traditional applications on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances, the applications are often built as a single block of code, and there are well-established tools that help them develop and deploy their codelike AWS CloudFormation templates (to provision the infrastructure), AWS CodePipeline (to set up the CI/CD process), and Amazon CloudWatch (to monitor the deployments). Once customers get an application up and running on Amazon EC2, the components of the application typically don’t change very much. For these applications, the code is usually maintained in a single release, so keeping it coordinated is relatively easy.

By contrast, container and serverless applications are assembled from multiple smaller chunks of code (microservices), which are often developed and maintained independently and then stitched together to build and scale an application. Each microservice has its own separate infrastructure, code templates, CI/CD pipelines, and monitoring that must be updated and maintained. Often, these microservices are developed and operated by different teams, so those teams have the freedom to update the components at their own pace. This results in changes happening more frequently than with traditional applications. As customers have increasingly adopted container and serverless applications, they have found that managing hundreds, or even thousands, of microservices with constantly changing and disparate infrastructure resources, code deployments, and monitoring tools can be a challenging task for even the most capable teams. Customers lack an integrated solution that ties together all the tasks, including resource provisioning, code deployments, and monitoring. Central infrastructure teams try to provide guidance to their developers, and some have even built their own custom tools to help developers implement best practices. However, for many organizations, the intricacies of coordinating the development and deployment of container and serverless applications can negatively impact quality and security, and can slow down application development and container and serverless adoption.

