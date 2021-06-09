This deadline has expired and Skeljungur, together with its advisors, will now review the terms and conditions of the submitted offers.

Last 3 June a notice was published to the effect that the board of directors of Skeljungur hf. had decided to extend the deadline to submit non-binding offers for P/F Magn, Skeljungur’s subsidiary in the Faroe Islands, to 9 June.

It is uncertain what direction the matter will take but the possible sale of P/F Magn is subject to the approval of a shareholders’ meeting and other conditions that the parties may set.



It should be noted that the above is a part of the process of assessing the advantages of future ownership of P/F Magn, as announced in a notice published last 24 March.



For further information, please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO fjarfestar@skeljungur.is.



