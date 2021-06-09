Advanced Drainage Systems to Participate in Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Sustainable Futures Conference

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries, today announced that Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Cottrill, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Sustainable Futures Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Mr. Barbour and Mr. Cottrill will also participate in investor meetings at the conference.

To find additional information about Advanced Drainage Systems, including its most recent investor presentation, please visit investors.ads-pipe.com.