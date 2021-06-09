 
checkAd

Utz Brands, Inc. To Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 22:05  |  23   |   |   

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ), a leading U.S. manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-quality, branded snacking products, plans to present at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 16, 2021, and the Jefferies Consumer Conference on June 22, 2021.

Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference
 June 16, 2021
At 2:55 p.m. Eastern Time, Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer, and Cary Devore, Chief Financial Officer, will host a virtual fireside chat discussion with Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh.

Jefferies Consumer Conference
 June 22, 2021
At 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time, Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer, and Cary Devore, Chief Financial Officer, will host a virtual presentation with accompanying slides that will be available on Utz’s Investor Relations website.

The webcasts can be accessed live at the “Events & Presentations” section of Utz’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.utzsnacks.com/. The replays will be archived online for 90 days.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz, ON THE BORDER Chips & Dips, Golden Flake, Zapp’s, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian Brand, and TORTIYAHS!, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fifteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.

Investors and others should note that Utz announces material financial information to its investors using its investor relations website (https://investors.utzsnacks.com/investors/default.aspx), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Utz uses these channels, as well as social media, to communicate with our stockholders and the public about the Company, the Company’s products and other issues. It is possible that the information that Utz posts on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, Utz encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information posted on the social media channels listed on Utz’s investor relations website.

UTZ Brands Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Utz Brands, Inc. To Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ), a leading U.S. manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-quality, branded snacking products, plans to present at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 16, 2021, and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Early Declaration of Regular Distribution Announced for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
XL Fleet Celebrates Michigan Fleet Electrification Technology Center with Ribbon Cutting Event ...
Leading MSO Columbia Care Revolutionizes Customer Shopping Experience with Launch of ‘Forage,’ ...
Granite REIT Announces Closing of C$316 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.05.21
Utz & Ferrara to Partner on New Sweet & Salty Snack Food Variety Packs
21.05.21
Utz Potato Chips Takes to the Skies With America’s Newest Airline -- Breeze Airways!
13.05.21
Pretzel Fans Rejoice -- Utz Introduces Twisterz Seasoned Mini Pretzels!
11.05.21
Utz Brands to Acquire Festida Foods