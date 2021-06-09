Utz Brands, Inc. To Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference June 16, 2021 At 2:55 p.m. Eastern Time, Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer, and Cary Devore, Chief Financial Officer, will host a virtual fireside chat discussion with Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ), a leading U.S. manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-quality, branded snacking products, plans to present at the Oppenheimer 21 st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 16, 2021, and the Jefferies Consumer Conference on June 22, 2021.

Jefferies Consumer Conference

June 22, 2021

At 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time, Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer, and Cary Devore, Chief Financial Officer, will host a virtual presentation with accompanying slides that will be available on Utz’s Investor Relations website.

The webcasts can be accessed live at the “Events & Presentations” section of Utz’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.utzsnacks.com/. The replays will be archived online for 90 days.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz, ON THE BORDER Chips & Dips, Golden Flake, Zapp’s, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian Brand, and TORTIYAHS!, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fifteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.

Investors and others should note that Utz announces material financial information to its investors using its investor relations website (https://investors.utzsnacks.com/investors/default.aspx), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Utz uses these channels, as well as social media, to communicate with our stockholders and the public about the Company, the Company’s products and other issues. It is possible that the information that Utz posts on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, Utz encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information posted on the social media channels listed on Utz’s investor relations website.

